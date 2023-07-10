Driving amid heavy rainfall? 5 things to do to stay safe from landslide, floods

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of India. Due to rains, roads have waterlogged and landslides have took place. Social media is flooded with videos of roads being washed away by strong water currents. The commuters on roads have a really tough time and risk their life while travelling through knee-deep water. There are videos of cars being swept during the floods. In such a situation, you need to be extra careful and take precautions to avert such incidents. Here are things you need to keep in mind during rainfall, flash floods and landslide. 1. Stay alert: During heavy rainfall, you must keep vigil and take note of unusual weather conditions. If you are living in a hilly area, heavy rainfall could trigger landslides or flash floods. If you stay near a water body, notice the rise in water level. ALSO READ: Video: Car swept away in Himachal Pradesh's Beas river amid heavy rainfall2. Avoid driving during rains if possible: It is always advisable to stay at home during heavy rainfall or flash floods. But if you are driving amid rainfall, stay alert and be aware of the surroundings like water level, possibility of a landslide etc.3. Don't park cars in dangerous spots: Always park your car in a safe place during heavy rainfall. A car parked at the edge of a cliff is indeed risky. Also, the vehicle parked near the slope is at a risk of being hit by rocks rolling down from above. 4. Monitor unusual sounds: Whenever, a landslide or flash flood occur, they come with unusual sounds like rocks hitting one another or trees cracking. If you are living in that area or driving through the zones, always check for such sounds. 5. Rely on trusted sources of information: During flash floods or landslides, the internet and particularly social media, is prone to disinformation being spread faster than authentic information. Always rely on official channels of information.

A commuter drives his car along a flooded highway after heavy monsoon rains in Gurugram. (AFP)

