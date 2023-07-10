Monsoon highlights: Heavy rains claim 37 lives in north India; Army, NDRF teams join for rescue ops
Today Weather News highlights: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi are predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Monday.
Today Weather News highlights: Major cities in north India have reported loss of life and property, as well as disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.
Several parts of northwest India witnessed a heavy spell of rain with Delhi shattering a 41-year record. There were reports of house collapses, uprooting of trees and waterlogging in several residential colonies. Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.
Heavy rain will continue to batter north India as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi is predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.
- Jul 11, 2023 03:31 AM IST
Southern Haryana districts spared rain wrath
As heavy rains battered the northern parts of Haryana for the third consecutive day on Monday, the southern districts of the state comparatively experienced relief from the monsoon misery. Read more
- Jul 11, 2023 02:26 AM IST
Jammu- Srinagar NH closed; Amarnath Yatra remains suspended
The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas remained suspended from Jammu City for the third consecutive day on Monday, said officials. Read more
- Jul 11, 2023 12:53 AM IST
Punjab: Chief Secretary chairs high level meeting to take stock of situation amid continuous rain
To take stock of the situation due to continuous heavy rains across the state and in hilly places and to speed up the relief work in the state, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma chaired a high-level meeting on Monday.
The meeting was attended by the administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all the districts through video conferencing. In the meeting, Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister A. Venu Prasad, D.G.P. Gaurav Yadav, and Representatives of the Army and NDRF were also present, said a press release by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:42 PM IST
As heavy rain batters north India, 42 got killed
At least 42 people have died because of heavy rains in various parts of India in the past 72 hours that has disruption normal life, causing flooding in several places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and damage to property in Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:04 PM IST
As heavy rain batters north India, 37 got killed; Army, NDRF teams in rescue ops
Incessant rains unleashed more death and destruction on Monday in parts of north India with 37 people killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents in the last two days even as the Army and NDRF teams stepped in to intensify the relief and rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the situation and assured them of all help and support from the central government.
Modi also spoke with senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of the country, his office said.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:36 PM IST
Monsoon fury unabated in Himachal Pradesh, toll 18; over 300 stranded
There was no let-up in the monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh on Monday with flash floods and landslides claiming 18 lives over the past two days, affecting most hydropower projects and destroying property worth hundreds of crores of rupees.
Officials said over 300 tourists and local people are stranded in Chandertal, Pagal Nallah and other places in Lahaul and Spiti, while teams of National Disaster Response Force, police and home guard rescued 515 labourers from waterlogged slum areas at Lalsingi in Una district.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said efforts are on to rescue the 300 stranded people, and they could be airlifted as the weather clears. Power and water supply has been snapped in several areas.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:07 PM IST
Congress seeks relief package from PM Modi for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh
The Congress on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a relief package for Himachal Pradesh and other rain-affected states, adding that he should not see politics while distributing such funds as it is not good for a democracy.
As torrential rains hit states killing several people, the Congress called upon the prime minister to provide a package from the PM Cares Fund and not see which party was in power in the affected states.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked the Centre to make available additional relief from the PM CARES Fund for states affected by the torrential rain pounding several parts of north India, including Himachal Pradesh. (PTI)
- Jul 10, 2023 09:43 PM IST
Army, NDRF teams step in for rescue ops as heavy rain batters north India
Incessant rains played havoc for the third consecutive day on Monday in parts of north India, particularly Himachal Pradesh where landslides claimed four more lives even as the Army and NDRF teams stepped in to intensify the relief and rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the situation and assured them of all help and support from the central government.
Modi also spoke with senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of the country, his office said.
Several rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in north India are in spate. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains on Sunday. (ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 09:22 PM IST
IMD predicts intense spells in Himachal Pradesh likely to reduce from tomorrow
The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the intense spell of rains over Himachal Pradesh is likely to decrease from tomorrow, however, Uttarakhand may continue to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days.
Speaking with ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy said, "Currently if you see in terms of warnings, today also, we have given an extremely heavy rainfall warning for Himachal Pradesh, mostly over western Uttarakhand, Northeast Punjab, Haryana, Northwestern parts of west Uttar Pradesh, and South Rajasthan. These regions that I have just mentioned are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall, up to 20 cm of rainfall."
He also said that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, especially Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for the next three days.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:03 PM IST
Delhi MCD schools to remain closed tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall alert
All Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will remain closed on Tuesday for students, in view of the heavy rainfall alert.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:33 PM IST
Himachal's Kangra sufferes ₹75 crore-worth of loss due to rain
Incessant rains over the past four days have damaged public facilities worth around ₹75 crore in Kangra, District Collector Nipun Jindal said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the deputy commissioner apprised Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu of the current situation in the district during a video conference meeting.
Addressing reporters here after the meeting, Jindal said owing to torrential rains from July 6 to July 9, the district suffered losses of ₹75 crore, of which the Public Works Department (PWD) incurred a loss of about ₹31 crore.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:18 PM IST
Massive traffic snarls, waterlogging in Delhi after heavy downpour
Heavy traffic jams and congestion in several parts of Delhi were reported on Monday after heavy rains continued to batter the city, causing waterlogging.
The tunnel connecting Pragati Maidan to the transit corridor is temporarily closed due to the occurrence of significant waterlogging.
According to traffic police officials, the heavy downpour in the area has resulted in the inundation of the Pragati Maidan tunnel, rendering it inaccessible for public use. "To mitigate the water logging situation, an extensive pumping operation is currently underway," they said.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:00 PM IST
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi; expect heavy rain
The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital while the Yamuna River in Delhi, which was flowing above warning level for hours, crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on Monday, the latest data from the flood control department said.
Moreover, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that the government is on alert mode and that is fully prepared to control the situation after the administration issued a flood alert following the release of a significant amount of water, totaling over one lakh cusecs, into the Yamuna River from the Hathnikund barrage by Haryana. Additionally, at 1 pm on Monday, 1,90,837 cusecs of water was released from the same barrage.
- Jul 10, 2023 07:30 PM IST
100 trains cancelled in north India amid heavy rains: Northern Railways
As per latest communication from Northern Railways, a total of 100 trains cancelled in North India due to heavy rain fall on Ambala-Chandigarh-Kalka, Sirhind-Nangal Dam, Chandigarh-Sahnewal and Ambala-Saharanpur sections.
Ambala-Saharanpur and Kalka-Shimla sections and tracks beyond Nangal Dam remain closed for Day 2. No seeming restoration as no respite from rain yet.
- Jul 10, 2023 06:55 PM IST
PM Modi extends full support to Himachal govt amid flood crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and assured "unwavering support" to his government as heavy rainfall caused widespread damage across the state.
The prime minister inquired about the extent of the damage caused to life and property due to heavy rains and floods, an official statement issued here said.
Sukhu informed Modi that the state has been severely affected by floods and landslides, it said.
He said roads have been damaged while water and electric supply has been disrupted, and urged the prime minister to declare the situation as a national calamity, the statement said.
- Jul 10, 2023 06:43 PM IST
Around 24 trains cancelled on Delhi-Ambala route
"Around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled following inclement weather in North India...It is not possible to give an estimate of monetary loss right now," says Shobhan Chaudhari, General Manager, Northern Railway
- Jul 10, 2023 06:39 PM IST
Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi
The Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday as torrential rains pummelled the upper catchment areas of the river for the third day on the trot.
The river breached the danger mark earlier than expected. It was predicted that it would cross the danger mark by Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge had risen to 205.4 metres by 5 pm as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.
The water level is anticipated to rise to 206.65 metres on Tuesday before it starts receding.
- Jul 10, 2023 06:27 PM IST
Himachal yatra halted for rest of season after 6 pilgrims die; rain death toll reaches 17
After six deaths reported during the pilgrimage, the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra has been directed to halt for the rest of the season. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu headed a review meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and said that the state has reported 17 deaths so far due to heavy rain. The initial estimate of loss ranges between ₹3000 crore to ₹4000 crore, he further said.
Also, efforts are underway to evacuate around 300 stranded tourists and residents in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts by using helicopters once the weather permits. (ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 06:09 PM IST
Waterlogging reported in 70 locations, trees uprooted at 13 locations due to heavy rain
Delhi special CP of traffic, Surender Singh Yadav told news agency ANI that trees were uprooted at 13 locations in the city due to heavy rain on Sunday and as a result, traffic was disrupted at 9 places in the city. Waterlogging was reported at 70 locations.
- Jul 10, 2023 05:56 PM IST
Yamuna water level touches 205.40 metre at Old Railway Bridge crossing danger level
- Jul 10, 2023 05:44 PM IST
Punjab CM Mann swings into action to take stock on relief, recuse measures on ground
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann swung into action, taking stock of relief and rescue measures at the grassroots level. He conducted a whirlwind tour of rain-affected areas and interacts with people evacuated from low-lying areas after heavy downpour.
- Jul 10, 2023 05:28 PM IST
Watch: Heavy rain in parts of national capital
- Jul 10, 2023 04:49 PM IST
Delhi govt on ‘high alert’ for evacuations at Yamuna bank as it crosses ‘danger’ mark
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that the government is on “high alert”. “As soon as the Yamuna river crosses 206 meters of water level, we will begin evacuations along the bank of the river,” he further said.
- Jul 10, 2023 04:43 PM IST
Himachal has not seen such ‘heavy rain’ in past 50 years: CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Skhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the state has not witnessed such "widespread heavy rains" in the past 50 years and that there has been a loss of about ₹3,000 crore for the state in this monsoon season so far.
- Jul 10, 2023 04:29 PM IST
Himachal: Landslides kill 4 more in Shimla as rain havoc continues
Landslides in Himachal Pradesh claimed four more lives in Shimla and the Shimla-Kalka highway was blocked on Monday morning as heavy rains wreaked havoc in the hill state continued for the third day, PTI reported.
- Jul 10, 2023 04:19 PM IST
Yamuna's water level closes in on ‘danger’ mark at Delhi's Old Railway bridge
- Jul 10, 2023 03:53 PM IST
Himachal: Mandi SSP says, ‘80 people have been rescued as water level Beas river continues to rise’
As incessant rain continues to hit Himachal Pradesh, SSP Mandi, Soumya Sambasivan said “We have rescued 80 people today. The situation is bad as the water level of the river is rising. Our team is on alert and we are reviewing the areas alongside the river Beas.” (ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 03:41 PM IST
Punjab board cancels reappear exams for class 5 and 8 amid school closure orders from CM
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has canceled the reappear examinations for classes 5 and 8, which were scheduled for July 13, following the chief minister's announcement of a three-day school closure due to the state's incessant rainfall.
- Jul 10, 2023 03:36 PM IST
UP CM Adityanath reviews flood situation amid rain
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a high-level meeting on Monday reviewed the efforts being made in the public interest following heavy rain in various districts of the state, ANI reported. There is a possibility of water level rise in rivers of the state following incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
- Jul 10, 2023 03:14 PM IST
Punjab schools to remain closed for next 3 days, announces CM Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced holidays in all the private and government schools from across the state for three days. He said that efforts are on to mitigate the damage caused by flood. He was visiting shelter home in Mohali.
- Jul 10, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Large portion of road caves in after massive tree falls amid rain in Chandigarh
- Jul 10, 2023 03:02 PM IST
Yamuna's water enter into villages of Haryana's Karnal; roads closed
Water of Yamuna River entered several villages of Indri in Haryana's Karnal, PTI reported. Roads have been closed and SDRF team on the spot to carry out rescue operation.
- Jul 10, 2023 02:54 PM IST
IMD issues ‘red alert’ for Chandigarh, heavy rain aniticipated next 3 hrs
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued “red alert” for Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana) and Mohali (Punjab) and heavy rainfall expected in next three hours.
- Jul 10, 2023 02:43 PM IST
‘Spoke with Amit Shah, will reach out if necessary,’ says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Speaking to about the flood situation, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, “I spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. He enquired about the flood situation and we explained that the situation is currently under control and that we will reach out to him if there is a need. We have information from Patiala where the river has reached danger levels...If need be, the NDRF teams are ready and the army also has its camps at a number of places.”
- Jul 10, 2023 02:38 PM IST
Delhi witnesses ‘wettest July day’
Amid torrential rainfall across parts of the country, which increases the risk of widespread damage, the national capital witnessed its "wettest July day" in four decades, with knee-deep water filling the city on Sunday.
- Jul 10, 2023 02:33 PM IST
Watch: Heavy water flow at Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana
- Jul 10, 2023 02:25 PM IST
Movement of traffic affected on Rohtak road: Delhi Police
Delhi traffice police on Monday said, “Movement of traffic is affected on Rohtak road in both the carriageways from Nangloi towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretches.”
- Jul 10, 2023 02:15 PM IST
‘Red alert' in Manali, but residents refuse to leave houses; SSP Soumya leads evacuation amid rain
As rain pounded Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Monday, 20 people stranded in Manali were rescued. However several residents in low-lying areas are refusing to leave their houses fearing damage to their properties.
In several videos, SSP Mandi Soumya Sambasivan is seen interacting with residents and urging them to leave homes immediately due to flood risk.
She, however, managed to evacuate 80 people residing in juggis (slums) to local gurudwaras in Mandi.
The state braced for another day of downpours with the Met office issuing a red alert for "extremely heavy rain", officials said.
- Jul 10, 2023 02:03 PM IST
Water level of Delhi Yamuna recorded at 204.63 m at 1 pm
River Yamuna in Delhi inches closer to the warning level. At 1 pm, water level of the river recorded at 204.63 m. Till 1 pm, 1,90,837 cusecs of water released from Hathinikund barrage into Yamuna.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 02:01 PM IST
Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh for third day
Record heavy rain for the third day on Monday led to rivers flowing above the danger mark and damaging property across Himachal Pradesh, while road and rail links remained disrupted.
A three-storeyed hotel building in old Manali came crashing down in the gushing waters of the Beas, while landslides disrupted traffic on 1,694 roads after heavy rain in the state.
As many as 2,044 water supply schemes were affected since Sunday. As a result, Shimla town went without water for the third day on Monday. The power house at Chaba near Shimla was inundated. Against a daily requirement of 42 MLD, Shimla town got only 11 MLD of water.
(HT)
- Jul 10, 2023 01:55 PM IST
Yellow alert issued for Delhi, red alerts for Himachal: IMD
IMD Delhi Scientist : Soma Sen said on Monday, “We're expecting upto 12 cm rainfall in Delhi, it might be more, we're monitoring... there is a yellow alert for Delhi today...tomorrow onwards we're expecting rain to abate slightly over the north-west Himalayan region.”
She added, “We have given a warning for extremely heavy rainfall and issued red alerts in Himachal Pradesh...tomorrow onwards rain is likely to decrease in Himachal Pradesh but in Uttarakhand, for next 3 days, similar kind or a little lower intensity rain is likely to continue...today, heavy rain expected in eastern Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and south Rajasthan.”
- Jul 10, 2023 01:43 PM IST
Watch: Portion of a bridge washed away in Himachal's Solan
Portion of a bridge washed away in the Baddi Nalagarh Industrial Area of Solan amid incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 01:42 PM IST
Flood like situation unlikely in Delhi: CM Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Kejriwal saying that the government was prepared, said during a conference, “As per CWC, Yamuna river is flowing at 203.58 meters in Delhi. It is expected to reach 205.5 meters tomorrow morning. Also, according to weather predictions, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high; flood-like situation unlikely. If Yamuna crosses the 206 mtr mark, then we will start evacuation along the banks of the river.”
- Jul 10, 2023 01:36 PM IST
PM Modi takes stock of situation in wake of excessive rainfall across India
Prime Ministers' Office on Monday said, “PM @narendramodi spoke to senior Ministers and officials, and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected.”
- Jul 10, 2023 01:28 PM IST
'Delhi's systems are not designed to take such unprecedented rain': Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal addressing press conference on Delhi's rainfall and waterlogging situation, says, “Delhi received 153mm of rain on 8th & 9th July. Delhi's systems are not designed to take such unprecedented rain, so people faced troubles.”
- Jul 10, 2023 01:27 PM IST
'Not time to point fingers': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, “This is not the time to point fingers at each other. The governments of all affected states need to work together to provide relief to the public.”
- Jul 10, 2023 01:23 PM IST
See Photo: Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses press conference after emergency meet on Delhi rainfall situation
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Sourabh Bhardwaj addressing a press conference after emergency meeting on Delhi Rainfall and waterlogging situation.
- Jul 10, 2023 01:16 PM IST
New Delhi Sees Wettest July Day in Decades as Rains Lash Region
India is facing the prospect of further torrential rainfall across swathes of the country over the coming days, increasing the risk of widespread damage after the wettest New Delhi day in four decades on Sunday left millions wading through knee-deep water.
Across the nation’s north, 19 people have been killed in the deluge, according to Press Trust of India. On social media, users shared dramatic footage of landslides, flash floods tearing through villages and rivers raging in Himachal Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states. In the country’s capital, shared images showed city streets turned into fast-moving waterways.
Safdarjung Observatory, the main weather station in Delhi, recorded 153 millimeters (roughly 6 inches) of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest for a single day in July since 1982, raising water levels in the Yamuna River. It prompted the state to shut schools, while local officials sought to evacuate those living near the water.
(Bloomberg)
- Jul 10, 2023 01:06 PM IST
Amid heavy rainfall, Punjab Government announces closure of schools till July 13
Punjab Government has announced closure of schools till July 13. Decision to close all government/aided and privtate schools taken following directions of the Chief Minister, tweets Education Minister Harjot Bains.
(HT)
- Jul 10, 2023 12:57 PM IST
'Express my deepest condolences': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over loss of life due to heavy rainfall
Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, “The news of loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other North Indian states is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. All Congress workers are requested to help the administration in relief work. We all have to face the difficult challenge of this natural calamity together.”
- Jul 10, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Monsoon fury in Himachal: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued, more rains predicted
As rain pounded Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day on Monday, 20 people stranded in Manali were rescued while the state braced for another day of downpour with the Met office issuing a red alert for "extremely heavy rain", officials said.
Heavy rains pounded the state, triggering landslides, damaging houses and leaving several people deal, on Sunday. The meteorological department issued a red alert for "extremely heavy" rain in the state on Monday.
In a late-night operation on Sunday, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force rescued six people stranded in Nagwayin village in Mandi due to the rise in the water level of Beas River, they said.
(PTI)
- Jul 10, 2023 12:51 PM IST
Heavy rain affects functioning at Delhi High court, court rooms shifted
Torrential rain in the national capital for the last few days has started to affect the functioning of the Delhi High Court. Due to leakage, three courtrooms have been shifted to another room.
However, the chief justice of the Delhi High Court has agreed that no adverse order shall be passed if any lawyer is not able to appear before the court on Monday.
Due to heavy rain, seepage and water leakage in some courtrooms. AccordinglyCourtroom no 2 where the Division Bench of Justice Sanjiv Sachdeva and Justice Manoj Jain assemble, has been shifted to Courtroom No 3.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Delhi's River Yamuna inches closer to warning level
River Yamuna inches closer to the warning level in Delhi. At 12 noon, water level of the river recorded at 204.36 metres at Old Railway Bridge. The warning level of the river is 204.50 metres. The situation is arising due to the continuous release of water into the river, from Hathinkund Barrage. At 12 noon, 2,17,003 cusecs of water has been released from the Barrage.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 12:31 PM IST
‘Very unprecedented’, Delhi Fire Service director says as 13 cases of house collapse reported
Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said on Monday, “Total 13 incidents of house collapse had come...this is very unprecedented, we have never received so many calls over house collapse...2 people have died in house collapse cases so far and 3 children have been injured.”
- Jul 10, 2023 12:24 PM IST
‘Monsoon spell likely to continue in east Rajasthan for next 8-10 days’: IMD
Jaipur IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma said on Monday, “In the last 24 hours, 8-10 districts have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall. Mount Abu recorded 231 mm rainfall in Sirohi. Monsoon spell is likely to continue in east Rajasthan for the next 8-10 days.”
- Jul 10, 2023 12:22 PM IST
Watch: Several parts of Punjab heavily flooded due to torrential rain
Several parts of Punjab heavily flooded due to torrential rain
- Jul 10, 2023 12:22 PM IST
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal holds meeting with ministers, city mayor amid heavy rainfall
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds a meeting with all ministers, officers and mayor over the situation in the national capital due to incessant rainfall.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 12:19 PM IST
Yamuna to cross danger mark on Tuesday morning: Delhi PWD minister
The Yamuna in Delhi is likely to cross the danger mark around 11 am on Tuesday as a large quantity of water is being discharged into the upper reaches of the river, Delhi minister Atishi said on Monday.
(PTI)
- Jul 10, 2023 12:15 PM IST
‘Worst-hit’ Himachal Pradesh braces for more rain as temples submerged, bridges collapse
Several districts of Himachal Pradesh will witness moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. With no respite in the rain rampage, chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu issued helpline numbers to citizens and urged them to not venture outside for the next 24 hours.
"I request all residents of the state to please stay home for the next 24 hours because very heavy rain is expected. We have arranged three helplines -- 1100, 1070, 1077. .you can call these numbers in case of any emergency and I will also be available 24 hours," he said in a video message.
- Jul 10, 2023 12:00 PM IST
Rivers remain in spate, reduction likely after record rain batters north India
The water flow in the Yamuna at Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar rose to 3,09,526 cusecs between 3am to 4am on Monday, the highest this monsoon, as an interaction between a western disturbance and the monsoon trough led to heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Delhi.
The flow earlier breached the danger mark of 70,000 cusecs at Hathini Kund at 12pm on Sunday, reaching 84,000 cusecs.
Officials said the flow from 70,000 cusecs to 1.5 lakh cusecs is considered “low flood”, from 1.5 lakh cusecs to 2.5 lakh “medium flood” and above 2.5 lakh cusecs “high flood”.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:59 AM IST
Watch: Visuals around Victoria Bridge and Panchvakhtra Temple in Himachal Pradesh
Rainfall continues in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:54 AM IST
‘Unprecedented loss due to the rainfall’: BJP leader Jairam Thakur
Former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said on Monday, “There is unprecedented loss due to the rainfall this time...Entire villages are being evacuated, Himachal Pradesh is seeing such a situation for the first time...Govt should have made timely preparations...I feel this was taken a little casually this time...But I thank NDRF, Union HM Amit Shah & all the teams who have worked to rescue people...I had a detailed conversation with party chief JP Nadda, he too expressed his concerns for the state & condoled the demise of people. We have ordered everyone in the party to extend all possible help to the people...I also spoke with the PMO & gave them all details on the situation at the state. Thunag area in my constituency suffered huge losses...I will try to visit both Mandi & Kullu.”
- Jul 10, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Several rivers in Uttarakhand flow closer to danger mark, over 170 roads closed, schools shut
Amid heavy rains and orange alert for the next few days, several rivers in Uttarakhand are flowing closer to the danger mark with the threat of flood looming large in low-lying areas.
At Haridwar, Ganga was flowing at 291.98 m, while the danger level is 294 m. According to the data from Central Water Commission, the current trend of water flow in Ganga at Haridwar is rising.
Ban Ganga river in Haridwar has already crossed the danger mark of 231 m and is currently flowing at 231.24 m. Solani river in Haridwar district near Roorkee also crossed the danger mark of 231 m. It is flowing at 231.25 m right now. Officials in Haridwar district have been directed to remain alert and keep a tab on the water level and ensure people are relocated to safe areas in case the water level rises further. At Rishikesh, Ganga was flowing at 338.32 m, while the danger level is 339.5 m.
(HT Correspondent)
- Jul 10, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Torrential rain across northern India has killed at least 22 people, as well as causing landslides and flash floods in the region, authorities and local media said on Monday.
Schools in New Delhi were closed after heavy rains lashed the national capital over the weekend, and authorities in the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand asked people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.
At least 22 people died in floods and landslides in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Sunday, the Times of India newspaper reported.
(Reuters)
- Jul 10, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Rains continue to lash Punjab, Haryana; Army assistance sought in Patiala
Rains battered parts of Punjab and Haryana for the third consecutive day on Monday with authorities working round the clock to reach out to people in the worst-hit places in hours of crisis.
According to the meteorological department, it has been raining in many parts of Punjab and Haryana since morning.
In view of the prevailing situation caused due to incessant rains, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his pre-scheduled programmes for the day and summoned an emergency meeting of senior officials of various departments, including Home, Disaster Management and Urban Local Bodies, officials said.
(PTI)
- Jul 10, 2023 11:43 AM IST
Watch: Three houses collapsed in Mithakhali area of Ahmedabad, four people rescued
Three houses collapsed in Mithakhali area of Ahmedabad. Four people rescued from under the debris, injured have been sent to a hospital.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 11:37 AM IST
Watch: Delhi's PWD Minister Atishi inspects Yamuna River
Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi inspects Yamuna River.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:35 AM IST
Haryana’s northern districts on alert, as water level in most rivers including Yamuna continues to rise
Northern districts of Haryana are the worst affected due to heavy leading overflowing Markanda, Ghaggar and Tangri rivers and Narwana branch canal causing flood like situations in Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Parts of Karnal districts.
Even, the flow of water in Yamuna continues to rise and reached around 1.9 lakh cusecs forcing the authorities to issue warnings to the people living in low lying areas. flow of water in the Yamuna River at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rose to 3,09,526 cusecs between 3 am to 4 am on Monday, sending alerts to various districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the national capital for the ‘high flood’ situation.
(HT Correspondent)
- Jul 10, 2023 11:35 AM IST
Mughal Road car crash: Bodies of Director Finance, son recovered
Police on Monday recovered bodies of a senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and his son, who had gone missing after their car crashed into a deep gorge on Mughal Road late Sunday.
While official's wife Parvinder Kour died on the spot and his daughter Mahreen Kour suffered injuries in the car crash, the official and his son went missing.
Surankote SHO, inspector Rajveer Singh said, "On Monday morning we recovered the bodies of Director Finance Ranbir Singh Bali and his son Irvin Singh, who were missing since car crash on Sunday evening."
In view of damage to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district due to heavy rains on Saturday, the administration has diverted the traffic to Mughal Road till the restoration of the affected stretches. Heavy rains on Friday and Saturday badly damaged the road and bridges across the region.
(HT Correspondent)
- Jul 10, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Delhi rain: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting as Yamuna water nears danger mark. 10 updates
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Monday, a day after his government issued a flood warning amid heavy rain as the Haryana government released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River from the HathniKund Barrage in Yamunanagar.
Kejriwal will also discuss waterlogging caused by torrential rains in the city and Yamuna's rising water levels, news agency PTI reported.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Watch: Portion of a building in Mohali in Punjab collapsed
Portion of a building in Mohali in Punjab collapsed due to heavy rain. Details awaited.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 11:27 AM IST
Driving amid heavy rainfall? 5 things to do to stay safe from landslide, floods
Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of India. Due to rains, roads have waterlogged and landslides have took place. Social media is flooded with videos of roads being washed away by strong water currents. The commuters on roads have a really tough time and risk their life while travelling through knee-deep water.
There are videos of cars being swept during the floods. In such a situation, you need to be extra careful and take precautions to avert such incidents. Here are things you need to keep in mind during rainfall, flash floods and landslide.
- Jul 10, 2023 11:27 AM IST
Highways, schools, power supply shut in Ambala; residents rescued as river overflows
With over 300 mm rain recorded in the last 48 hours and fresh spell of downpour continues, all schools remain closed and two major highways remain affected on Monday in Ambala district.
Three rivers including seasonal – Ghaggar, Markanad and Tangri have wreaked havoc in all areas of the district, with water entering in offices, police stations and other areas.
Water from overflowing Ghaggar entered Sadhopur power feeder last night prompting the authorities to shut power supply till Monday evening in almost half of the Ambala City.
(Bhavey Nagpal/HT)
- Jul 10, 2023 11:13 AM IST
Watch: Landslide near Gambrola Bridge in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh
Landslide near Gambrola Bridge in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh halts traffic movement on the route. The state is ravaged due to floods and landslides due to incessant heavy rainfall here for the past 2-3 days.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 11:01 AM IST
Incessant heavy rainfall for the past two days in Chamba district of Himachal
Incessant heavy rainfall for the past two days in Chamba district affects the lives of people. Rivers and nallahs overflow, Ravi river swells - several houses located near the river inundated. Pathankot-Bharmour NH closed due to rubbles and boulders.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 10:34 AM IST
‘We expect Yamuna to cross danger mark tomorrow’: Delhi PWD Minister
Delhi's PWD minister Atishi said on Monday, “As per our calculations, it seems that by tomorrow morning, the water level of river Yamuna will cross the danger mark. We are monitoring the flow of water in case the rainfall continues...It is expected that the river will cross the danger mark tomorrow, at Old Yamuna Railway Bridge. Announcements have been made & people living in flood plains are being evacuated. Boats have been stationed & they have proper rescue equipment. Arrangements are being made for people who have been evacuated...CM has called a review meeting today.”
- Jul 10, 2023 10:28 AM IST
Haryana CM cancels pre-scheduled programmes, calls emergency meet
Cancelling all his pre-scheduled programmes, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar calls emergency meeting amid heavy rainfall. Revenue and Disaster Management, Home Department, Urban Local bodies and Rural Development Department were called for the meeting.
- Jul 10, 2023 10:20 AM IST
‘If required, will evacuate people in areas near Yamuna’: Delhi Minister
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj speaking to ANI on the rain situation said, “We're expecting the water level in Yamuna River to cross 204 m by tomorrow...govt will take all the necessary preparations, if the water level of Yamuna cross 205 m, we will evacuate the people in nearby areas. CM has called an emergency meet today of all departments & will review the preparedness...leaves of all officials have been cancelled and all have been instructed to be on field.”
- Jul 10, 2023 10:15 AM IST
‘Decided to shut schools and colleges due to red alert’: Himachal Education Minister
Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur says, “The damage due to unprecedented rainfall is before you to see. Since there is a Red Alert for 10-11 July, we decided to shut schools & colleges and we will review the situation in the time to come so that the decision we take is for the safety of students...CM has constituted a committee,& we will review all the aspects. CM is taking minute-by-minute feedback on everything. Our Govt will take a decision that is best in such adverse situations.”
- Jul 10, 2023 10:10 AM IST
‘Nine people died in three days’: Himachal Minister
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi says, “There has been unprecedented heavy rainfall in the past 3 days...This has caused massive damage, especially to the infrastructure, roads, drinking water facilities, fields of farmers as well as houses...Nine people died in 3 days; around 250 houses damaged. Several roads affected and numerous landslides reported...”
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Ladakh: 450-year-old-building collapses in Leh as heavy rainfall lashes region
A 450-year-old building collapsed in the Kharyouk area of Leh city in the union territory of Ladakh due to incessant rainfall in the region on Sunday evening.
"This building is about 450 years old. The building has collapsed mainly due to the heavy rainfall in the region," Haider, a local told ANI.
He further said that a few old houses have also been damaged in the area due to heavy rains. Leh recorded 14.5 mm of rainfall during the last 9 hours on Sunday, as per IMD.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Rajasthan: Heavy rainfall leaves Ajmer, Sikar waterlogged
Continuous and heavy rainfall has led to extensive waterlogging in several parts of Rajasthan's Ajmer, the officials said on Monday.
"Severe waterlogging witnessed in various parts of Ajmer, following heavy rainfall in the region," they said.
Heavy rainfall on Sunday morning also led to extensive waterlogging in Rajasthan's Sikar, disrupting normal life. Amid heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, a student died after he fell into an open sewerage tank near Nawalgarh Road in the Sikar district, an official from the Civil Defence Team (CD) said.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 09:54 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police announces restriction of traffic at Pragati Maidan tunnel
Delhi Traffic Police announces restriction of traffic at Pragati Maidan tunnel. Says, “Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”
- Jul 10, 2023 09:53 AM IST
Flood like situation in Ludhiana's Phillaur as Sutlej overflows
Flood like situation in Ludhiana's Phillaur as Sutlej overflows. Water enters premises of Punjab police academy, Phillaur. Several villages get heavily inundated and administration is currently rushing to the spot.
- Jul 10, 2023 09:38 AM IST
Himachal CM urges people to stay indoors amid incessant rainfall, issues helpline numbers
Himachal Chief Minister urges people to stay indoors amid incessant rainfall, issues helpline numbers.
He said, “I again request the people of Himachal, please stay inside your homes for the next 24 hours because there is a chance of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours...we have arranged 3 helpline numbers 1100, 1070 and 1077...you can call these numbers in case of any emergency and I will also be available 24 hours…”
- Jul 10, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi temporarily closed for traffic amid waterlogging
Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi temporarily closed for traffic amid waterlogging in several parts of the city, due to incessant rainfall.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 09:28 AM IST
J-K: Amarnath Yatra resumes from Baltal base camp as weather improves
The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal base camp on Monday morning following weather improvement in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
As per an official, the administration also resumed Chopper services for the convenience of the pilgrims.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 09:12 AM IST
Watch: Under the impact of incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Lagghati Khad in Kullu swells
Under the impact of incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Lagghati Khad in Kullu swells.
(ANI)
- Jul 10, 2023 09:11 AM IST
Watch: Rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and flooding at several locations
Rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and flooding at several locations.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:46 AM IST
Delhi CM Arivnd Kejriwal calls meeting due to heavy rainfall
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls a meeting at the Secretariat this afternoon, in the wake of the situation in the city due to incessant heavy rainfall. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and concerned officers will attend the meeting. The rise in the level of river Yamuna will also be discussed in the meeting.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:40 AM IST
Why North India is facing unusually heavy rains, explained
In the past two days, an interaction between a western disturbance and the monsoon trough led to extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, causing landslides, flash floods, widespread damage to highways and other infrastructure.
From a 10% deficiency in rainfall till end of June, the monsoon’s surge over the west coast and parts of northern India in the past week has led to a 2% excess rainfall over the country on July 9, according to the India Meteorological Department.
There is 59% excess rainfall over northwest India; 4% excess over central India; 23% deficiency over peninsular India and 17% deficiency over east and northeast India, the weather office said.
- Jul 10, 2023 08:00 AM IST
‘Highest Yamuna river water flow in 2023 monsoon’
Following incessant rains in the Himalayas and the northern region in past few days, the flow of water in the Yamuna River at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rose to 3,09,526 cusecs between 3 am to 4 am on Monday, sending alerts to various districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the national capital for the ‘high flood’ situation.
According to officials at the irrigation and water resources department, it is the highest water flow of the current monsoon season.
- Jul 10, 2023 07:54 AM IST
Panchvaktra bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi collapses
Earlier, on Sunday, the Panchvaktra bridge in Mandi collapsed as heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh continued to batter almost all districts, triggering landslides and flash floods in various regions.
Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Ashwani Kumar said the historic bridge was washed away as the water level of the river rose.
- Jul 10, 2023 07:52 AM IST
50-year-old bridges swept away amid rain fury in Himachal Pradesh
As torrential rain battered Himachal Pradesh, several bridges were seen collapsing in videos shared by people on social media. Several bridges in Himachal Pradesh collapsed as rains wreaked havoc across India. Watch
- Jul 10, 2023 07:49 AM IST
Western disturbance, monsoon surge led to deluge over north India
According to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall. Read more