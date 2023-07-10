Monsoon highlights: Heavy rains claim 37 lives in north India; Army, NDRF teams join for rescue ops

Today Weather News highlights: Major cities in north India have reported loss of life and property, as well as disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides. Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku holds a baby during a rescue operation at the flood-affected areas following heavy monsoon rains(PTI)

Several parts of northwest India witnessed a heavy spell of rain with Delhi shattering a 41-year record. There were reports of house collapses, uprooting of trees and waterlogging in several residential colonies. Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

Heavy rain will continue to batter north India as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi is predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.