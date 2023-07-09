Heavy rainfall alert for north India: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi to witness downpour on Monday

Heavy rain will continue to batter north India as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi is predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. Kanwariya (Lord Shiva devotee) carring holy water from the Ganga walks with a kid amid heavy monsoon rains in the holy month of Sharvan, in New Delhi.(PTI)

(Monsoon mayhem in North India on Sunday: Follow all updates)

Weather forecast for Monday

According to India Meteorological Department, the weather forecast for Monday is given here:

Northwest India: Expect light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan on Monday. Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely from July 10-12.

West India: Anticipate light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall to continue over Konkan and Goa, as well as the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat state for the next 3 days, followed by a decrease in rainfall.

East & Northeast India: Prepare for fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur over the next 5 days. Odisha may experience isolated heavy rainfall, while Jharkhand will likely see it from July 10-12. Andaman & Nicobar Islands may have isolated heavy rainfall from Monday, and Bihar may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 11-13.

Central India: Expect light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall across the region over the next 5 days. West Madhya Pradesh may experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

South India: Prepare for light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Karnataka and Kerala over the next 5 days.

Schools to remain closed, work from home advised

Due to the continuous two-day rainfall in the Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of all schools on Monday. The water level in the Yamuna River is expected to exceed the danger mark of 205.33 meters by Tuesday.

In line with the heavy rain, the district administration in Noida has also decided to keep schools closed on Monday. Likewise, schools in Ghaziabad and Faridabad will remain shut for the day.

Corporate offices have been advised to adopt work-from-home arrangements, while private schools in Gurugram will be closed on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah monitoring the situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been in contact with the Lieutenant Governors of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir to receive updates on the situation. He also reached out to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to assess the conditions.

Rainfall observations today (8:30 am to 5:30 pm)

Jammu & Kashmir

- Baderwah: 20.5 mm

- Pulwama: 6.0 mm

- Leh: 14.5 mm

Himachal Pradesh

- Shimla: 55 mm

- Dhaulakuan: 123.5 mm

- Una: 109.0 mm

Uttarakhand

- Dehradun: 43 mm

- Tehri: 25 mm

Delhi

- Delhi Ridge: 65 mm

- Safdarjung: 106 mm

- Ayanagar: 44 mm

Haryana & Punjab

- Ambala: 42 mm

- Patiala: 65 mm

Uttar Pradesh

- Baghpat: 65.5 mm

- Meerut: 52.5 mm

- Mawana (Meerut): 57.5 mm

Madhya Pradesh

- Katni - Pipraundh: 97.0 mm

- Rewa: 50.5 mm

- Mandla: 34.5 mm