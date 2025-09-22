Ducati teases Panigale V4 R teased: 5 things to expect

Ducati first introduced the R version of its Panigale motorcycle back in 2023. It was the top-end version of the motorcycle derived from MotoGP technology. It had an ex-showroom price of a staggering ₹70 lakh. Then the brand launched the new-generation Panigale in the market. And now, Ducati is preparing to launch the ‘R’ version that will be based on the new generation Panigale V4. The official unveiling will happen on September 23 at 7:30 PM. Ducati Panigale V4 R is expected to be more powerful than the standard version.

Ducati Panigale V4 R: Different engine

The outgoing version of the Panigale V4 R came with a 1000 cc variant of the Desmosedici Stradale V4. It was designed to comply with the World Superbike Championship. When compared the standard Panigale V4 uses a slightly larger 1103 cc engine. The power output of the R version is rated for 219 bhp and it can be bumped to 241 bhp when equipped with special engine oil and Akrapovic race exhaust. As of now, we do not know what the specifications of the 2025 Panivale V4 R are.

(Also read: Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS unveiled)

Ducati Panigale V4 R: Aerodynamics

We can expect Ducati to rework the aerodynamics of the Panigale V4 R. This will be done to improve heat dissipation and increase downforce. There could be reworked winglets that could be lighter, thinner and more aerodynamic.

Ducati Panigale V4 R: Hardware

Because the V4 R will be the top-end version of the Panigale, it will use the top-notch hardware. Expect the suspension to be fully adjustable at both ends and to be sourced from Ohlins. Then there are the brakes which we are expecting will come from Brembo. There could also be aluminium footpegs which will be adjustable and magnesium wheels that will be lighter.

(Also read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4, V4 S launched in India with new tech and design)

Ducati Panigale V4 R: Different chassis

The VIN number on the documentation also reveals a different chassis. So, there could be a revised frame for the V4 R version. Moreover, there is also a possibility that Ducati will use different materials for the revised chassis so that it is lighter, stronger and more rigid.

Ducati Panigale V4 R: Electronic aids

Ducati is known to offer loads of electronic aids for the rider. The V4 R will come with engine brake control, wheelie control, traction control, cornering ABS, riding modes and slide control as well. There will also be a bi-directional quickshifter on offer. However, we would have to wait for the official launch to know the full list of features.