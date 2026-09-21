Ferrari Universo exhibition to display Ferrari F80, 12Cilindri and Luce for first time in India

Ferrari is set to bring its Universo Ferrari immersive exhibition to India for the first time, giving enthusiasts access to the marque’s heritage, latest road cars, motorsport legacy and future technology under one roof. The exhibition will be held at Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi, from October 17 to November 1, 2026.

Ferrari will showcase its heritage, latest road cars and future technology when Universo Ferrari arrives in New Delhi in October.

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The Delhi event will be the fifth edition of Universo Ferrari, following previous editions held in Italy, Australia, South Korea and Thailand. Access will begin with invite-only sessions on October 17 and 18, while the exhibition will open to the public from October 19. Tickets for public entry are already on sale, making the event one of Ferrari’s most significant customer and enthusiast-facing showcases in India.

Ferrari’s latest cars on display

A major attraction will be the collection of current and upcoming Ferrari models assembled for the exhibition. Among them will be the 849 Testarossa, Ferrari 12Cilindri, Purosangue and Amalfi Spider.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest Ferrari F80 supercar will also form part of the display, giving visitors an opportunity to see one of the company’s newest performance cars in person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest Ferrari F80 supercar will also form part of the display, giving visitors an opportunity to see one of the company’s newest performance cars in person. {{/usCountry}}

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Ferrari will also use the event to look beyond its existing combustion-powered portfolio. The Luce programme, described as Ferrari’s first full-electric sports car programme, will offer a preview of how the Italian manufacturer is approaching electric performance while retaining its focus on driving emotion.

Classics and racing take centre stage

Universo Ferrari will also trace the company’s development through dedicated sections focused on its past and motorsport achievements.

The ‘Classiche’ area will feature important Ferrari models from the brand’s history, highlighting cars that played a role in establishing its reputation. A separate ‘Racing Area’ will focus on Ferrari’s competition record, combining race cars from different periods with displays covering motorsport technology and engineering.

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Hypersail makes Asian debut

The exhibition will also extend beyond automobiles with the Ferrari Hypersail project. The high-performance sailing programme is being developed for an attempt at a non-stop, round-the-world sailing speed record.

Its appearance in India will mark the first time the Hypersail has been displayed in Asia, adding another dimension to Ferrari’s showcase of engineering projects.

With cars spanning classic models, modern supercars, electric technology, motorsport and sailing, Universo Ferrari will offer Indian visitors a broader look at how the brand is developing across different areas of performance engineering.

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