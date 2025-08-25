From Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Skoda Kylaq: Here are the most affordable fun to drive cars in India

When we talk about “fun to drive,” it isn’t always about blistering horsepower or turbo whistles, it’s the spark when you nudge the throttle, the grin when the steering dances, and the quiet swagger that turns a routine drive into something memorable. Here’s are the top 3 pocket-friendly cars in India today that strike that delightful balance. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Ignis Check Offers Check Offers The Maruti Suzuki Ignis remains one of the most affordable fun to drive cars in the market currently

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the compact hatchback, has always been marketed as an urban-friendly car. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is naturally aspirated, is not tuned for performance but, with its low kerb weight and compact size, the car provides urban agility. While it is among the more affordable options in this list, it continues to attract buyers looking for a small, distinctive, and easy-to-drive hatch.

Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai’s i20 N Line sits at the upper end of the premium hatchback segment but brings several sporty enhancements compared to the standard i20. Powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, it comes with a sportier suspension, dual-tip exhaust, and paddle shifters in the DCT variant. The tweaks may not turn it into a full hot hatch, but they do deliver a more engaging drive for those seeking something beyond the everyday hatchback.

Skoda Kylaq

The newest entrant here is the Skoda Kylaq, a sub-4-metre SUV that recently joined the Indian market. Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, it is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine delivering around 108 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox. Beyond its safety credentials, including a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the Kylaq aims to offer balanced handling and refinement, attributes that make it relevant for buyers who want both practicality and driving involvement in a compact SUV format.

Which one should you pick?

The three cars outlined above highlight different approaches to making driving enjoyable while staying within the reach of mainstream buyers. The Hyundai i20 N Line adds turbocharged ability and sporting touches to a premium hatch, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis marries agility with affordability, and the Skoda Kylaq adds safety and European finesse to the compact SUV segment. Together, they form a set of options for those seeking more than just daily commuting in their next purchase.