From September 20, all Audi cars in India to become costlier by 2.4%

car bike
Published on Aug 23, 2022 12:49 PM IST

The company attributed the decision to rising input and supply chain costs.

The new New Audi Q3, made available in India earlier this month. (Used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday announced that from September 20, the prices of all the cars manufactured by it in India will increase by 2.4%, adding that the prices are being hiked due to rising input and supply chain costs.

“At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, who heads the company's India wing.

In December last year, the carmaker announced a hike of 3% on all its models in the country, followed by another hike of 3% in March 2022. The two revisions came into effect on January 1 and April 1 respectively.

At present, Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8 in the country. Meanwhile, its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio comes udner the e-tron brand, which comprises of the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The Audi Q3 SUV

Earlier this month, the auto giant made its updated Q3 SUV available in India, and initiated bookings for it at a token cost of 2 lakh. The Q3 will have two variants – Premium Plus and Technology – and deliveries of both are likely to begin towards the end of the year.

(With PTI inputs)

