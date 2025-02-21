Generation Speed 2025: India’s newest motorsport festival to debut at Aamby Valley

Lonavala is set to host the inaugural edition of Generation Speed 2025, a motorsport festival dedicated to speed and performance. Scheduled for February 22-23 at the Aamby Valley Air Strip, the event is organised by the creators of India Bike Week and aims to bring together motorsport enthusiasts, car and bike collectors, and adventure seekers for an action-packed weekend. India's largest motorsport festival, Generation Spee will take place in Aamby Valley on February 22 and 23.

Showcase of speed and power

With over 200 iconic vehicles on display, Generation Speed 2025 will feature a curated lineup that includes Indian formula racers, rally and drag cars, classic sports cars, rare supercars at “Speed Shikhari’s Den” and race bikes from Hero Motorsports and Royal Enfield.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon: Check out this limited-edition collector's dream motorcycle)

A special exhibition lap will let attendees see these powerful machines in action while guided tours will offer insights into the exhibits. The event will also welcome renowned motorsport personalities including Rohit Isaac, Vicky Chandhok, Veer Sheth, Sanjay Takale and Adil Darukhanawala. Additionally, the festival will spotlight women in motorsport with drivers Aashi Hanspal and Kajal Prajapati sharing their journeys.

Activities and competitions

Attendees can experience motorsport firsthand with activities such as drift taxi rides, go-karting, off-roading and the Defender Experience. The competitions of the show include ‘Speedway Shootout’ featuring high-performance cars like the Nissan GTR and Audi R8, ‘GS Drift Championship’, ‘FMSCI-sanctioned Autocross Championship’ and ‘Pitstop Challenge’.

(Also read: Check out the latest automotive news)

Beyond motorsport, ‘Adventure Square’ will offer zip-lining, rock climbing, and paramotoring. A dedicated Gen S Kids Zone and camping options that make the festival family-friendly.

Tickets and access

Ticket options for Generation Speed 2025 include options like a General Access Day Pass for ₹1,495, a Family Pass (2 adults + 2 children) for ₹4,495, an Ultra Pass (paddock access, premium parking, festival merchandise) costing ₹6,995 and a Platinum Pass (4 guests, helicopter transfers, premium hotel stay, exclusive race experiences) for ₹5.5 lakh.

(Also read: MG Cyberster creates Land Speed record, is Asia’s fastest accelerating car)

Registrations for driving experiences and competitions are now open with limited slots available. More details can be found on the official Generation Speed website.

The festival will conclude with live music, DJ sets and key announcements from the motorsports community, including new vehicle showcases and updates on racing leagues.

With an exciting mix of motorsport, adventure and entertainment, Generation Speed 2025 promises to be a must-attend event for all speed enthusiasts.