GT Force unveils 2 new electric scooters, starting price at 50,000

Published on Aug 02, 2022 04:41 PM IST
A photo of GT One(Sourced)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

GT force, an electric two-wheeler startup in India, on Tuesday, launched two new electric scooters- GT Soul and GT One. GT Soul is priced at 49,996 (ex-showroom) while customers can buy GT One at 59,800 (ex-showroom).

Both scooters are priced less than Ola Electric's Ola S1 Pro which starts at a price of over 1.19 lakh.

A report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan said on Tuesday that GT Soul has been launched for short-distance travel and its top speed is 25 kilometres per hour (kmph). It is available in four colours- Red, Black, White and Silver.

The model has two battery options: Lead 48V 24Ah and Lithium 48V 28Ah. When fully charged, the Lead battery gives a range of 50-60 kms while Lithium gives a range of 60-65 kms. The scooter has 185 mm ground clearance and a loading capacity of 130 kilograms (kg).

Some features of GT Soul include an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, reverse mode and central locking.

On the other hand, GT One also has a top speed of 25kmph and provides a range of 50-60 km on Lead 48V 24Ah battery and 60-65 km on the Lithium 48V 28Ah battery when fully charged. GT One also has the same features as GT soul along with mobile charging and cruise control.

GT Force is giving an 18-month motor warranty on the motor for both these scooters, along with one year warranty on the lead battery and three years warranty on the lithium battery.

