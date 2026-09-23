Harley-Davidson X440 Freedom Fest: 4.99% interest, 100% loan and 15,000 benefits

Harley-Davidson has announced the X Freedom Fest, a limited-period retail campaign for its India range. Under the offer, customers can avail an interest rate starting at 4.99%, along with financing of up to 100% of the motorcycle's value and benefits worth up to ₹15,000.

The X440 was the first motorcycle to spawn out of the partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.

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The campaign is being held from September 12 to September 25. The promotional material does not specify whether the finance offer or benefits are available across all variants and dealerships, with the terms and conditions applicable to individual transactions. So, we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would have the detailed information about the benefits.

Harley-Davidson X440 price starts at ₹ 2.35 lakh

The Harley-Davidson X440 is currently positioned as the brand's more accessible motorcycle in India, with the range starting at ₹2.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle is based on a roadster format and was developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp for the Indian market.

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{{^usCountry}} The X440 features a 440 cc single-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets upside-down front forks, twin rear shock absorbers and disc brakes at both ends. The motorcycle also comes with features such as LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster. Harley-Davidson X440 gets financing and purchase benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The X440 features a 440 cc single-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets upside-down front forks, twin rear shock absorbers and disc brakes at both ends. The motorcycle also comes with features such as LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster. Harley-Davidson X440 gets financing and purchase benefits {{/usCountry}}

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The Freedom Fest campaign could make the X440 more accessible to buyers opting for financing. The company is advertising an interest rate of 4.99%, although the final rate will depend on the customer's eligibility and financing terms.

The brand is also advertising loans of up to 100%, potentially reducing the upfront amount required for purchase. In addition, customers can receive benefits of up to ₹15,000, although the exact nature of these benefits is subject to the applicable terms and dealership conditions.

Freedom Fest available for a limited period

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Harley-Davidson's X Freedom Fest is available until September 25, giving prospective buyers a limited window to avail the advertised offers. Customers will need to check with an authorised Harley-Davidson dealership for variant eligibility, finance terms, processing charges and the exact benefits applicable to their purchase.

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