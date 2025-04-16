Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour get OBD2B-compliant engine updates. Check details

Hero MotoCorp has updated two of its most popular commuter motorcycles - the Super Splendor XTEC, and the Glamour. The Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour now feature powertrains that comply with the OBD2B emission norms. While both motorcycles feature their classic design and vital underpinnings, these updates ensure that both comply with stricter emission regulations while still offering value-for-money performance for city riders. The Super Splendor XTEC now costs from ₹ 88,128 for the drum brakes variant and ₹ 90,028 for the disc brakes variant, and the Glamour ranges from ₹ 84,698 to ₹ 90,698 based on the model.

The company had also upgraded the Hero Splendor Plus and the Hero Passion Plus with OBD2B compliant engines earlier this month. Just like the Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour, the Splendor Plus and the Passion Plus maintained their fundamental design and hardware in the upgrade.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour: Engine and Performance

Both the Hero Super Splendor XTEC and the Glamour use a 124.7cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine as their power source. Performance figures remain largely similar, and the engines have been altered to meet the new OBD2B norms that are in line with newer emissions regulations.

The Super Splendor XTEC makes 10.8 bhp and 10.6 Nm, with a 4 speed transmission. The Glamour has 10 bhp and 10.4 Nm, with a 5 speed transmission, which means improved highway cruising and added flexibility in gearing.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour: Design and Styling

From a design perspective, both motorcycles follow through on their functional commuter-honed appearance with an emphasis on daily practicality. The Super Splendor XTEC features a simple design that combines form and function, while the Glamour adds an element of sportiness to the commuter motorcycle design with aggressive body lines.

Color choices provide diversity, with the Super Splendor getting Matt Nexus Blue, Matt Grey, Black, and Candy Blazing Red, paint finished. While the Glamour gets Candy Blazing Red, Black Metallic Silver, Techno Blue Matt Black, colour options and a special drum model's Black-Sports Red.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour: Features and Technology

The Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour feature LED lights, USB charging points, and all-digital instrument clusters. The consoles have Bluetooth connectivity, offering call and SMS notifications, as well as real-time mileage and fuel efficiency information.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC and Glamour: Price

Both the motorcycles undergo a price hike of around ₹2,000 due to the updated emission compliance. The Super Splendor XTEC is now priced from ₹88,128 for the drum brakes model and ₹90,028 for the disc brakes model, while the Glamour is priced between ₹84,698 and ₹90,698 depending on the variant. All the prices are ex-showroom.