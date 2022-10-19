Hero’s Splendor top selling 2-wheeler in Sept, Honda Activa on spot 2: Report

Hero Motocorp Splendor emerged as the top-selling wheeler last month, defeating the likes of Honda Activa, Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache among others.

According to a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Splendor sold 2,90,649 units in September compared to 2,77,296 units in the same month last year.

Honda Activa secured the second position with 2,45,607 units sold last month compared to 2,45,352 units in September 2021.

The third and fourth top-sold two-wheelers in India last month are Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar.

Here is the list of the top ten most sold two-wheelers in India

2-wheeler name September 2022 sales September 2021 sales Hero Splendor 2,90,649 2,77,296 Honda Activa 2,45,607 2,45,352 Honda CB Shine 1,45,193 1,42,386 Bajaj Pulsar 1,05,003 57,974 Hero HF Deluxe 93,596 1,34,539 TVS Jupiter 82,394 56,339 Bajaj Platina 73,354 82,559 TVS XL 100 47,613 61,664 Suzuki Access 46,851 45,040

TVS Apache 42,954 40,661

Hero Splendor- which is now called Splendor+ is available in four variants. The cheapest variant is Splendor+ Drum Self Cast at ₹71,176 (ex-showroom price, Delhi) and the most advanced variant- Splendor+I3S Drum Self Cast Matt Shield Gold can be bought for ₹73,496 (ex-showroom price, Delhi).

According to Hero Motocorp, the Splendor+ has a 9.8 litre fuel tank capacity, 1236mm wheelbase, 165 mm ground clearance and five-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers.

The front of the motorcycle has Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers while the rear has Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers.

Splendor+ has an electric start and the motorcycle battery specification is as follows- MF Battery, 12V - 3Ah.

The engine is an Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC type. The maximum power generated is 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm while the maximum torque is 8.05 N-m @ 6000 rpm.

The Splendor is available in nine colour options including Silver Nexus Blue, Black with Silver, Bumble Bee yellow and Matte Shield Gold.