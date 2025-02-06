Honda Amaze gets a price hike of 30,000, is now priced at 8.09 lakh

Honda Cars India has finally ended the introductory pricing for the new-generation Amaze. Now, the Honda Amaze starts at ₹8.09 lakh and goes up to ₹11.19 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The V CVT and VX CVT get a price increase of ₹15,000, the V MT and VX MT's prices are increased by ₹10,000 and the ZX variant receives the biggest price hike of ₹30,000. Honda Amaze is only offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

What are the rivals of the new Honda Amaze?

The new Honda Amaze competes against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

What are the engine options of the new Honda Amaze?

Honda Amaze is offered only with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. It produces 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm. While the engine is identical to the previous generation Amaze, it is the gearbox that has undergone through few improvements. As standard, it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and there is a CVT automatic transmission on offer as well. The manufacturer highlights that the gear ratios in the manual model have been optimized to enhance acceleration, while the CVT has been modified to provide a more enjoyable driving experience.

What is the fuel efficiency of the new Honda Amaze?

Honda claims that the manual variant of the Amaze achieves a fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl, whereas the automatic version offers a mileage of 19.46 kmpl. These statistics have received certification from ARAI.

(Read more: Honda City Apex Limited Edition launched in India, prices start at ₹13.30 lakh)

What are the features of the new Honda Amaze?

The Honda Amaze is equipped with an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This system is identical to that found in the Honda Elevate V and VX models. Additionally, the driver benefits from a newly designed 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. The rear seating area is enhanced with air conditioning vents located on the front center armrest, and the AC blower motor has been upgraded to include a new 2.5 HEPA filter. Other notable features and interior components comprise a wireless charging compartment, fully automatic climate control, and a rear center armrest that includes cupholders.

What are the colour options of the new Honda Amaze?

The new Honda Amaze is offered in six colour options: Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.