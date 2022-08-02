Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sees 15% jump in vehicle sales in July

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) saw a 15% jump in its total vehicle sales at 4,43,643 units in July. Last year, the vehicle sales of the company stood at 3,84,920.

According to a statement on Monday, HMSI said that domestic sales grew 18% to 4,02,701 units in the previous month compared to 3,40,420 vehicles sold in July 2021.

The exports, however, declined by eight per cent to 40,942 units in the last month, the statement added.

Atsushi Ogata, the company's Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President, said that factors such as monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility translated well to a rise in customer walk-ins and enquiries.

Ogata added with the coming festive season, HMSI expects to regain the growth momentum at a faster rate.

In April this year, Ogata had said HMSI will further expand its horizons in India, adding the company also had plans to enter the low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets.

In March, the company announced that its cumulative exports crossed the 30 lakh unit milestone in the 21st year of operations. “Honda 2Wheelers India started exports in 2001 with its debut model Activa. While Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the historic 15 lakh mark in 2016, the next 15 lakh exports were added in only last 5 years, which is more than 3 times the earlier speed,” a statement from March 23 read.