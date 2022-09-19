Honda to discontinue production and sale of WR-V, Jazz in India: Report

Honda has already dropped three cars – CR-V, BR-V and Mobilio – from its lineup in India. Now, the company is all set to discontinue production of two other models in the country, said a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, adding that these models are WR-V and Jazz.

Production of WR-V, Jazz to be closed

The report stated that in 2023, the Japanese giant will remove WR-V and Jazz from its lineup in the world's fifth-largest economy. The overall low sales of the two models forced Honda to take this decision, the story further said. 448 units of Jazz and 415 units of WR-V were sold last month, while 341 and 527 units respectively were sold in July, figures available with Live Hindustan show.

In India, WR-V comes in four variants: Petrol SVMT ( ₹910,900), Petrol VX MT ( ₹989,107), Diesel SVMT (RS 11, 26,500) and Diesel VX MT ( ₹12,31,100). Jazz, on the other hand, has a starting price of ₹801,000, with V and ZX CVT being its cheapest and costliest versions respectively. The ZX CVT version is priced at ₹1,032,000.

New SUVs to be launched

Since India is a huge market for Honda, the company will launch a new car here next year, Live Hindustan said. This new car will be introduced in the SUV segment, it noted.

