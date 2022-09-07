Home / Car Bike / Toyota's Urban Cruiser available at up to 70,000 off. Here's why

car bike
Published on Sep 07, 2022 03:51 PM IST

According to a report, this is because the company will replace the Cruiser with a newer, updated version, called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and has, therefore, closed further production of the original model.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be launched soon.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Toyota is offering a discount of up to 70,000 on its compact SUV Urban Cruiser, according to a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. The report, however, further said that the discount is not due to some offer in view of the upcoming festive season; this is, in fact, because the company has discontinued further production of the original Urban Cruiser.

Why did Toyota close production of Urban Cruiser?

According to the report, the SUV will be replaced in the market by a newer, updated version, called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is expected to arrive soon. This model has a hybrid engine and features better than those in the original car, making the company take this decision, the report said.

A discount of 50,000- 70,000

In the wake of Toyota's move, dealers are offering a minimum and maximum discount of 50,000 and 70,000 respectively to clear their existing stock of the original Cruiser. This offer is made up of a cash discount of minimum 12,000, exchange bonus of 24,000, free accessories worth 5,000, and 3,000 in corporate discount etc.

Features and specifications of Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser is a 5-seater SUV and, depending on the variant and fuel type, has mileage ranging from 17.03 kmpl to 18.76 kmpl. It has a K series, 5-litre engine, which generates 138 Nm torque and 105 PS power. The engine is connected to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

