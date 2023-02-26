Honda to expand CB350 lineup with Cafe Racer bike| Check price, features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) plans to add a new Neo-Retro motorcycle to the CB350 lineup. After releasing the H'ness and RS versions, Honda will soon release the CB350 Cafe Racer. Though official information is yet to be released, the CB350 Cafe Racer was recently unveiled in front of dealers in a special closed-door event, and that the company is now getting ready to launch it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Powertrain of Honda CB350 Cafe Racer

The Honda CB350 Cafe Racer will be powered by an 0802-compliant 348cc single cylinder engine . Its motor produce torque of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm and a horsepower of 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm. The motor can be used with a 5-speed gearbox.

ALSO READ: Ahead of launch, images of Honda's City 2023 leaked online. Check details

Features of Honda CB350 Cafe Racer

Dual-channel ABS, semi-digital instrumentation, and LED illumination are among the features available. Furthermore, the telescopic front springs, dual shocks at the rear, disc brakes on both ends, and alloy wheels will remain unchanged.

Price and availability

More information about the Honda CB350 cafe racer will be released at the time of its introduction. The model is expected to be unveiled in the showcase by the end of March. This motorcycle expected to be priced at an ex-showroom price of around ₹2 lakhs will compete in its class with the Jawa 42 and the Royal Enfield Hutter 350.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How will this bike vary from others?

The new CB350 cafe racer will have identical mechanisms to the CB350, but will also be available with a smaller flyscreen and a back seat cowl. Additionally, it will receive a new headlamp fairing that will give it a cafe racer appearance. The CB350 Hness and CB350RS are anticipated to receive upgrades concurrently from the company. The OBD2 (On Board Diagnostic II) upgrade will be the most crucial of these. The bike might also come in a blacked-out version. There won't likely be any significant improvements made to the CB350 Cafe Racer, aside from the visual difference. This motorbike will no longer have clip-on handlebars. Apart from this, there will be no change in the footpeg positioning of the bike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail