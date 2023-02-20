Ahead of launch, images of Honda's City 2023 leaked online. Check details

The 2023 City facelift, which will be Honda's first launch of the year, is expected to debut in India in March. While the launch date is yet to be officially confirmed, images, purportedly of the upcoming model, have been leaked online.

The leaked images show how the new City will look from the outside, said an HT Auto report, adding that these offer a glimpse into its cabin, giving an idea of the changes given to it.

A leaked image of the 2023 City that is doing the rounds on social media.

As per HT Auto, this new version of the sedan gets a tweaked bumper at the front, in what is among the ‘most obvious changes.’ Though the grille has been redesigned, the older LED headlight has been retained. On the other hand, the chrome design on the face has been made slimmer than the one on the previous generation of City.

Also, while Honda has kept the car's profile largely similar to that of its predecessor, the Japanese manufacturer has given a slight tweak to the rear bumpers, the report added.

The 2023 City facelift may get a 1.5-litre engine unit capable of producing 121 hp of maximum power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine is likely to be mated to a 6-speed manual, as well as a CVT gearbox unit.

The car's petrol hybrid version may be fitted with the eCVT transmission used in the City e:HEV version.

