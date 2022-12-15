Hyderabad businessman buys India's most expensive supercar, priced 12 crore

McLaren's 765 LT Spider, the most expensive supercar in India, may have found its very first customer. Hyderabad-based businessman Naseer Khan is probably the first person in India to buy a 765 LT Spider, which has a price of around ₹12 crore (ex-showroom).

“Welcome Home MCLAREN 765LT SPIDER…What a majestic place to take delivery of This beauty! Big thanks to infinity motors and Lalit choudary for making this possible,” Khan posted on Instagram.

Naseer Khan's post on Instagram

According to cartoq.com, the production of 765 LT Spider in India is limited to just 765 units, which makes it more exclusive than other supercars in the country.

Also, as per the car advertising platform, Khan already owns supercars such as Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Mercedes-Benz G350d, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, among others.

McLaren 765 LT Spider

The model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which generates maximum power output of 765 Ps and peak torque of 760 Nm. One of the fastest convertible ever produced by McLaren, it comes with an extremely aerodynamic design. Carbon fibre has been used for its body, while the roof folds in just eleven seconds.

McLaren entered India in 2021. Parveen Agarwal, a West-Bengal based businessman, became the company's first customer, as he bought the British giant's 720S Spider model.

