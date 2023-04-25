Hyundai begins Ioniq 5 deliveries in India, first recipient says…

Hyundai has opened deliveries of its Ioniq 5 EV in India, months after the car was launched at January's Auto Expo in Delhi. Ioniq 5, an e-SUV from the South Korean auto giant, was up for pre-orders since January, and buyers had to pay a booking amount of ₹1 lakh. Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV (Image: HT Auto)

For the first 500 customers, Hyundai had fixed the EV's introductory price at ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Who is the first owner of Ioniq 5 in India?

According to Rush Lane, Harshith MB is the first owner in the country of an Ioniq 5 unit. He received his Ioniq 5 from the Blue Hyundai centre at Bengaluru's Mysore Road.

“…I've wanted to own this car since it was launched in South Korea. Now, I'm happy to be its first owner in India,” said Harshith.

Ioniq 5: Features

(1.) The manufacturer has based the SUV on the in-house Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and offers it in three colour options: White, Black, Matte Silver.

(2.) The company has equipped the EV with a 350 kW DC charger, which, it claims, charges the vehicle by up to 80% in just 18 minutes. Separately, a system with 400 and 800 V multi-charging reduces the waiting time at charging stations.

(3.) Powering Ioniq 5 is a 72.6 kWh battery, which offers a range of 631 km, as certified by the ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India).

(4.) There are more than 60 connected car features, as well as a Bluelink subscription (free-of-cost for three years). The features include voice assistant, remote services, SOS/emergency assistance, low-tyre pressure notification, location-based services etc.

(5.) For passenger safety, meanwhile, it gets six airbags, VESS (virtual engine sound system), EPB (electric parking brake), all four disc brakes, MCB (multi-collision avoidance brake), power child lock, and more.

