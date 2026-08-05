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⁠Hyundai Creta, Verna, Venue, i20 and more offered with benefits of up to 1 lakh

Hyundai is offering benefits of up to ₹1 lakh across select models, including the Creta, Verna, i20 and Grand i10 Nios, valid until August 31

Updated on: Aug 5, 2026, 13:05:21 IST
By Saptak Bardhan
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South Korean automaker Hyundai has rolled out attractive discounts and benefits of up to 1 lakh on its product portfolio, which consists of Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta, Verna and Alcazar, among others. These offers might change based on region and inventory. Customers are advised to visit the nearest dealership to know more about the offers. Additionally, these benefits being offered by the company are valid till August 31.

⁠Hyundai Creta, Verna, Venue, i20 and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1 lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
EMI starting at just₹7,300/Month
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⁠Hyundai Creta, Verna, Venue, i20 and more offered with benefits of up to ₹1 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios August 2026 Benefits

The entry-level hatchback from Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios, is being offered with benefits of up to 70,000. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonus and scrappage benefits, among others.

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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹7,300/month
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Hyundai Alcazar
₹ 14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹19,600/month
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Hyundai Verna
₹ 10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹14,400/month
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Hyundai Exter
₹ 5.8 - 9.57 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹7,600/month
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Hyundai Aura
₹ 6 - 8.54 Lakhs
EMI starting at just₹7,900/month
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Hyundai Aura August 2026 Benefits

The sub-4m sedan from Hyundai, the Aura, is being offered with benefits of up to 25,000. The petrol variant of the Hyundai Aura is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000 along with a 5,000 scrappage bonus, while the CNG variant of the sub-4m sedan is being offered with a cash discount of 20,000, along with a scrappage bonus of 5,000.

Hyundai i20 August 2026 Benefits

The premium hatchback from the stables of Hyundai, the i20, is being offered with a cash discount of 25,000, with an additional 15,000 exchange bonus or 20,000 scrappage bonus. The benefits span across variants except the base model.

Hyundai Exter August 2026 Benefits

Hyundai Venue August 2026 Benefits

The sub-4m SUV from Hyundai, the Venue, along with its N-Line performance-oriented variant, is being offered with only a scrappage bonus of 5,000.

Hyundai Verna August 2026 Benefits

The Hyundai Verna is being offered with a cash discount of 40,000, with an additional scrappage bonus of 25,000 or an exchange bonus of 20,000.

( also read: Hyundai launches buyback program for Creta Electric with 60% assured value )

Hyundai Creta August 2026 Benefits

One of the best-selling SUVs in India as well as from Hyundai’s product portfolio, the Creta is being offered with a cash discount of 50,000 along with a 50,000 scrappage bonus. However, the offer is not valid for the base ‘E’ variant. Additionally, the electric iteration of the Hyundai is being offered with a 15,000 cash discount and a scrappage bonus of 35,000 or an exchange bonus of 15,000.

Hyundai Alcazar August 2026 Benefits

The three-row seven-seater SUV from Hyundai, the Alcazar, is being offered with a 40,000 cash discount 40,000 for petrol variants only. Moreover, the company is offering a scrappage bonus of 25,000 for petrol variants only, along with an upgrade discount.

 
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