Hyundai introduces new variant of Palisade SUV in South Korea. Check details
Palisade is yet to be launched in India. Its previous version, the 2023 facelift, made its debut in April last year.
Hyundai has introduced a brand new variant of its Palisade SUV in its home country of South Korea. The company has named it the Le Blanc trim, and placed it between the base Exclusive variant and the earlier mid-spec Prestige trim; Caligraphy, meanwhile, continues to be the top-spec trim.
Hyundai Palisade Le Blanc trim: Design updates
According to reports, no change has been made to the Le Blanc variant in terms of design.
Hyundai Palisade Le Blanc trim: Features
On the features front, Le Blanc comes equipped with features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, higher-spec Michelin tyres, automatic tailgate, electrically-adjustable front seats, 12.3-inch digital display cluster, natural leather seats, wireless smartphone charger, in-house ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) etc.
Hyundai Palisade Le Blanc trim: Price
The manufacturer has priced it at 41.68 million South Korean won (KRW) or approx. ₹26.3 lakh. Exclusive, on the other hand, comes for KRW 38.67 million ( ₹24.4 lakh), Prestige at KRW 45.9 million ( ₹28.95 lakh), and Caligraphy at KRW 50.69 million ( ₹31.98 lakh).
Hyundai Pakisade Le Blanc trim: India launch
Hyundai is yet to introduce the Palisade SUV in India.