Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    I drove the Tesla Model Y: 7 things that caught my attention

    Here are my 7 observations after driving the Tesla Model Y.

    Updated on: Feb 16, 2026 2:36 PM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    There was a lot of hype around the Tesla Model Y finally coming to the Indian shores. This is an electric vehicle that everyone is interested in. People want to know how it drives and how it performs in our Indian conditions. Now, I finally managed to take a short drive in it, and there were certain things that I immediately noticed. Here are my observations after taking a drive in the Tesla Model Y.

    Tesla Model Y comes in just a rear-wheel drive setup in India.
    Tesla Model Y comes in just a rear-wheel drive setup in India.
    Personalised Offers on
    Tesla Model Yarrow icon
    Check Offers iconCheck Offers

    Brisk performance and excellent throttle calibration

    As expected from an electric vehicle at this price point, the performance is brisk, and it has an ample amount of power for your daily commutes, highway runs and overtakes. However, what is more impressive is the throttle calibration. It is excellent, very predictable, and I was able to get used to the one-pedal driving very quickly. Regenerative braking feels natural and progressive, allowing precise control without constantly using the brake pedal.

    Check similar cars

    Find more cars...
    Tesla Model Y

    Tesla Model Y

    ₹ 59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.97 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    BMW iX1

    BMW iX1

    ₹ 66.9 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    ₹ 67.2 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    ₹ 56.1 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers

    ORVM size is a compromise

    The outside rear view mirrors feel smaller than ideal for a vehicle of this size. In dense traffic or during quick lane changes, this means that you will have to glance at the camera feed on the central screen for added confidence. Now, that brings an entirely new problem, which is discussed below.

    No Instrument Cluster

    The absence of a traditional instrument cluster is perhaps the biggest adjustment. All driving information, including speed, is displayed on the central touchscreen. The blind spot monitoring is an excellent feature, but then you will always have to see the middle screen, which demands a behavioural shift because we are all used to a traditional instrument cluster, which is often in the peripheral vision of the driver.

    The interior of the Tesla Model Y is very minimalistic.
    The interior of the Tesla Model Y is very minimalistic.

    Panoramic Glass Roof Lets In Heat

    The expansive panoramic glass roof enhances the sense of space inside the cabin and makes it feel airy and premium. It adds to the overall minimalist design theme. However, it does allow noticeable heat into the cabin. On particularly sunny days and in the summer, this can become an issue in our Indian climate.

    Steering feel

    The steering is quite quick, which makes city driving and parking easy. It responds promptly to inputs and keeps the car feeling agile. However, there is a clear lack of feedback and connection through the wheel. You do not get much sense of what the front tyres are doing. It just wasn't able to give me confidence. Maybe you will get used to the steering once you have driven the Model Y enough.

    Lack of physical buttons

    Tesla wants their vehicles to have a minimalist cabin. This means that they are very limited physical buttons; there is not even a physical gear shifter on offer. Yes, the UI is very smooth, and this might be the best software that you will experience in a car, but to go through the menus to change the air throw of AC, adjusting mirrors, headlight controls and shifting between Drive and Reverse from the screen does get annoying.

    Tesla Model Y comes with a CCS2 charging port.
    Tesla Model Y comes with a CCS2 charging port.

    Suspension

    On the move, the ride quality leans towards the firmer side. That firmness gives the car a solid and planted character, especially as speeds rise. On highways, it should feel stable and confidence-inspiring.

    At lower speeds, however, the experience is less polished. Over potholes and uneven patches, the suspension can feel slightly clunky. The 19-inch alloy wheels likely contribute to this sensation, as they do not offer as much cushioning as smaller wheel and tyre combinations.

    Sharp-edged bumps are also clearly felt inside the cabin. While the car never feels unsettled or out of control, it does not completely mask rough surfaces either. The overall setup prioritises composure and stability over outright softness.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    News/Car Bike/I Drove The Tesla Model Y: 7 Things That Caught My Attention
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes