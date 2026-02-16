I drove the Tesla Model Y: 7 things that caught my attention

As expected from an electric vehicle at this price point, the performance is brisk, and it has an ample amount of power for your daily commutes, highway runs and overtakes. However, what is more impressive is the throttle calibration. It is excellent, very predictable, and I was able to get used to the one-pedal driving very quickly. Regenerative braking feels natural and progressive, allowing precise control without constantly using the brake pedal.

There was a lot of hype around the Tesla Model Y finally coming to the Indian shores. This is an electric vehicle that everyone is interested in. People want to know how it drives and how it performs in our Indian conditions. Now, I finally managed to take a short drive in it, and there were certain things that I immediately noticed. Here are my observations after taking a drive in the Tesla Model Y.

The absence of a traditional instrument cluster is perhaps the biggest adjustment. All driving information, including speed, is displayed on the central touchscreen. The blind spot monitoring is an excellent feature, but then you will always have to see the middle screen, which demands a behavioural shift because we are all used to a traditional instrument cluster, which is often in the peripheral vision of the driver.

The outside rear view mirrors feel smaller than ideal for a vehicle of this size. In dense traffic or during quick lane changes, this means that you will have to glance at the camera feed on the central screen for added confidence. Now, that brings an entirely new problem, which is discussed below.

Tesla wants their vehicles to have a minimalist cabin. This means that they are very limited physical buttons; there is not even a physical gear shifter on offer. Yes, the UI is very smooth, and this might be the best software that you will experience in a car, but to go through the menus to change the air throw of AC, adjusting mirrors, headlight controls and shifting between Drive and Reverse from the screen does get annoying.

The steering is quite quick, which makes city driving and parking easy. It responds promptly to inputs and keeps the car feeling agile. However, there is a clear lack of feedback and connection through the wheel. You do not get much sense of what the front tyres are doing. It just wasn't able to give me confidence. Maybe you will get used to the steering once you have driven the Model Y enough.

The expansive panoramic glass roof enhances the sense of space inside the cabin and makes it feel airy and premium. It adds to the overall minimalist design theme. However, it does allow noticeable heat into the cabin. On particularly sunny days and in the summer, this can become an issue in our Indian climate.

Suspension On the move, the ride quality leans towards the firmer side. That firmness gives the car a solid and planted character, especially as speeds rise. On highways, it should feel stable and confidence-inspiring.

At lower speeds, however, the experience is less polished. Over potholes and uneven patches, the suspension can feel slightly clunky. The 19-inch alloy wheels likely contribute to this sensation, as they do not offer as much cushioning as smaller wheel and tyre combinations.

Sharp-edged bumps are also clearly felt inside the cabin. While the car never feels unsettled or out of control, it does not completely mask rough surfaces either. The overall setup prioritises composure and stability over outright softness.