In Indonesia, MG showcases Comet EV as police car, fire rescue vehicle. Check details

MG has showcased police car and fire rescue vehicle variants of its Comet EV in Indonesia, where the car is sold as Wuling Air EV. The auto giant showcased these variants at the 2023 Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show (PEVS) in Jakarta.

MG Comet EV in police car and fire rescue vehicle avatars (Image courtesy: MG)

Comet EV was launched in India in April, and is available here at a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings, too, have been opened.

MG Comet as police car

Given a blue and white exterior paint finish with ‘Polisi’ (police) stickers at the front, side and back, Wuling Air EV as a police vehicle is already being used in several Indonesian cities, including in Jakarta, the country's capital. The police in Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), a posh area in the metropolis, is using it as their intra-city patrolling car.

In terms of its exterior, there is not much, except for the Blue LED strobe lights. Also, it does not have an infotainment screen.

MG Comet as fire rescue vehicle

Just like the regular fire brigades, this, too, is painted in red, and has ‘Damkar’ (firefighter) stickers on its sides. A ‘Fire Rescue’ sticker is at the rear and front.

This version of Wuling Air EV, surprisingly, does not have a large water tank. There are, however, flashing red and white LED strobe lights on top, warning drivers of a fast-approaching vehicle. Rear seats have been done away with, and instead, it gets firemen uniforms, a pair of extinguishers, and a hose pipe to connect to a hydrant.

