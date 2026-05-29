...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Indian auto industry set for strong growth over FY26-28E: Nuvama report

Nuvama expects India’s auto sector to grow steadily through FY26-28E, led by passenger vehicles and two-wheelers in May 2026.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 01:19 pm IST
By Ryan Paul Massey

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

India’s automotive industry is expected to stay on a growth path over the next two fiscal years, but the momentum will not be uniform across segments. A new research report by Nuvama projects stronger expansion for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, while heavy commercial vehicles and tractors are likely to grow at a slower pace.

Demand stays firm

Personalised Offers on
Suzuki Access 125
Check Offers
Passenger vehicles and two-wheelers are expected to drive India’s auto sales momentum in May 2026.(PTI)

"We reckon the wholesales uptrend shall sustain in May-26, led by better affordability, new products, seasonal wedding demand and ample financing availability. Moreover, export growth is likely to remain positive for most OEMs despite some pressure on shipments to the Middle East," the report stated.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

Suzuki Access 125

₹ 77,684 - 98,378

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hero Destini 125

₹ 80,450 - 91,700

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

₹ 92,182 - 98,400

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Matter Aera

₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.85 - 2.21 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Honda SP 125

₹ 88,528 - 96,116

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

The outlook points to a market that is being supported more by domestic demand than by external factors. While export performance remains mixed for some brands, the overall trend appears stable enough to keep industry momentum intact in the near term.

(Also read: Hero to launch India's first 100% ethanol motorcycles on June 3)

Passenger vehicles lead the rise

Passenger vehicles are expected to post one of the strongest gains in May 2026. Nuvama projects domestic PV volumes to rise by more than 20 per cent year-on-year, with some manufacturers likely to outperform the wider market. The report said discounts increased sequentially for Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Hyundai, stayed unchanged for Mahindra & Mahindra and declined for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

"We estimate total volume growth would be 35 per cent YoY for TMPV (to 56,700 units), 25 per cent for MSIL (to 225,000 units), 15 per cent for MM-Auto (to 97,000 units) and 7 per cent for Hyundai (to 63,000 units). Hyundai's exports are likely to be temporarily affected by high exposure to the Middle-East region (over 40 per cent of exports)," the report said.

Tractor volumes are also expected to extend their uptrend, with domestic growth of more than 15 per cent in May 2026, supported by rural liquidity. However, fuel inflation linked to the West-Asia conflict has made terms of trade less favourable.

(Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella launched at 23.60 lakh)

Commercial vehicles lose pace

The commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow, but at a slower pace than in the second half of fiscal 2026. Fuel prices and freight uncertainties are weighing on the outlook. "We estimate total volumes shall increase 17 per cent YoY for TMCV (to 33,000 units), 11 per cent for EIM-VECV (to 8,200 units) and 5 per cent for AL (to 16,200 units)."

Looking further ahead, Nuvama expects the industry to remain on a growth path through FY26-28E, with passenger vehicles and two-wheelers outpacing heavier vehicle categories.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Paul Massey

Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Home / Car and Bike / Indian auto industry set for strong growth over FY26-28E: Nuvama report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.