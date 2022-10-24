Want to drive a car in US? You must have an international driving licence

Are you going abroad for job purposes or even higher education? Do you plan to drive a vehicle abroad? You can do it through an international driving licence. You can get it made in India too. With an international driving licence, you can drive a two or four wheeler in any country and explore it. You can even sign up as a driver and earn a handsome amount of money there, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. Where is international driving licence valid?India's international driving licence is valid in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and several European countries. Where to apply for international driving licenceYou can apply at the nearest RTO office or its official website. You must have the necessary documents needed for the application process. Documents required

Most importantly, you need to have a copy of your current driving licence. You should have a passport and the visa for the country you are travelling in. You also need to furnish a copy of the flight ticket. An age certificate and a valid address proof is mandatory. A photo identity proof and valid health fitness certificate is also necessary.

How to applyFirst of all, you need to visit the nearest RTO office. Submit your form with the photocopies of the documents asked for. You need to pay the application fees. The process is available through online and offline mode. You need to visit the official website of the International Control Traffic Association and download the form.

