Isuzu Motors launches top-spec Z variant of D-Max S-Cab pick-up truck at 15 lakh

Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors on Thursday launched a new, top-spec ‘Z’ trim of its D-Max S-Cab pick-up truck in India. According to HT Auto, the Z variant comes with a host of new features and creature comforts.

The Isuru D-Max S-Cab Z (Image courtesy: Isuzu Motors India)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The model embodies the essence of an aspirational vehicle that is truly beyond the ordinary. The Isuzu D-Max range has been a success story for many customers in India, and we are confident that the Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z will truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers,” Toru Kishimito, the deputy MD of the manufacturer's India arm, told HT Auto.

Price

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The model has been given an introductory price of ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Since the price is introductory, it may go up in the coming days.

Features

The Z variant gets additional features such as chrome grille, bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, chrome finish on the door handles, and tailgate handle. Other features include electrically adjustable chrome-finished outside rear-view mirror (ORVMs) with turn indicators, roof rails, gunmetal-finished shar fin antenna, six-spoke wheel covers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple USB ports, and more.

Safety features

For passenger safety, the company has given the Z trim features such as an ISOFIX anchorages in the rear seats, speed-sensing door locks, front and rear crumple zones, cross car front beam, door-side intrusion protection, collapsible steering column, and underbody steel protection.

Engine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be powered by a 2.5-litre 4JA1 diesel engine with 77.7 bhp of maximum power and 176 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox that sends power only to the rear wheels.

Colours

As many as five colour options are on offer: Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Nautilus Blue, Splash White, and Titanium Silver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON