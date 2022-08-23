iVOOMi Energy unveils JeetX: Key features of the new electric scooter

Delhi-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer iVOOMi Energy has unveiled JeetX, its brand new electric scooter. According to the company, JeetX is an RTO-registered, ARAI-certified (Regional Transport Office, Automotive Research Association of India) high-speed electric scooter.

Here's all you need to know about JeetX:

(1.) Two variants, four colours: The electric vehicle (EV) is available as JeetX, and JeetX 180. The colour options are scarlet red, ink blue, posh white and space gray.

(2.) Maximum range: In one full charge, JeetX 180 has a maximum range of more than 200 kilometres in echo mode, and around 180 in sports mode. JeetX has a maximum range of over 100 kilometres in echo mode, and around 90 in rider mode. Overall, the scooter has a top speed of 70 kmph.

(3.) Battery setup: JeetX will feature a dual removable battery setup which will help users increase the driving range of their EV by upgrading their vehicles using dual battery comfiguration.

(4.) Market competition: In India's high-speed electric scooter segment, JeetX will comete with Ola's S1 Pro, Bajaj's Chetak and TVS iQube Electric.

(5.) Cost and booking: The scooter has a starting price of ₹99,999. On iVOOMi dealership, the series is available at a range of ₹1 lakh to 1.4 lakh. Bookings will open on September 1; the delivery of JeetX will begin on September 1, while that for JeetX180 will commence at the end of the month.

Those who purchase this EV before September 10 will receive free accessories worth ₹3,000 from the company.

