Home / Car Bike / Jawa Yezdi launches 42 Bobber, buy at starting price of 2.06 lakh

Jawa Yezdi launches 42 Bobber, buy at starting price of 2.06 lakh

car bike
Published on Oct 02, 2022 04:43 PM IST

The motorcycle is available in three variants, and its top-spec model is priced at ₹2.09 lakh.

Jawa Yezdi's 42 Bobber motorcycle (Image Credit: Jawa Motorcycles)
Jawa Yezdi's 42 Bobber motorcycle (Image Credit: Jawa Motorcycles)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Jawa Yezdi has launched its all-new motorcycle, 42 Bobber, in the Indian market. Rolled out in three variants, the motorcycle is available at a starting price of 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom); its top-end variant is priced at 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the company has commenced the bike's online and offline bookings.

Jawa 42 Bobber engine

The bike has been given a 334cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 30.64Ps maximum power and peak torque of 32.74Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Jawa 42 Bobber features

It comes with a new handlebar, new fuel tank, clock console, and an all-new seat. For better riding, it gets an improved ABS calibration. Also, there is an LCD display with LED lighting around it. The tyres are thick and wide.

Jawa 42 Bobber colours and variants

The three variants are Mystic Copper ( 2,06,500), Moonstone White ( 2,07,500), and dual-tone Jasper Red ( 2,09,187). You can book your favourite motorcycle on the company's website at a token amount of 5,000. Also, if you cancel your plan to purchase, the amount will be refunded to you.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out