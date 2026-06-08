Jeep Compass and Meridian get benefits of up to 1.50 Lakh in June 2026

Jeep India is offering attractive discounts and benefits on its SUV lineup in June 2026. Customers looking to purchase the Jeep Compass or Jeep Meridian can avail benefits worth up to ₹1.50 lakh and ₹1.65 lakh, respectively, depending on the variant and eligibility criteria.

Jeep Meridian discounts in June 2026

Personalised Offers on Jeep Grand Cherokee Check Offers The Compass is the most affordable vehicle that Jeep sells in India.

The Jeep Meridian receives the highest benefits this month, with total savings of up to ₹1.65 lakh. Select buyers purchasing MY24 units can avail corporate benefits of up to ₹1.30 lakh. In addition, doctors and leasing companies are eligible for extra benefits of up to ₹30,000, further increasing the overall savings.

The Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170hp. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Higher variants are also available with a four-wheel-drive system.

The Jeep Meridian is currently priced between ₹23.33 lakh and ₹37.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also read: New Jeep SUV to be based on Tata platform, slated for 2028 arrival)

Jeep Compass discounts in June 2026

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The Jeep Compass is also being offered with substantial benefits this month. Customers can avail discounts and offers worth up to ₹1.50 lakh. Corporate buyers can additionally benefit from offers of up to ₹1.10 lakh.

Similar to the Meridian, doctors and leasing companies are eligible for special benefits worth ₹15,000. While lower than the offer available on the Meridian, it still adds to the overall value proposition of the SUV.

Under the hood, the Compass uses the same 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170hp. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic gearbox, while select higher-spec variants are available with a 4x4 drivetrain.

The Jeep Compass is priced from ₹17.99 lakh to ₹30.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Grand Cherokee discounts in June 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The company is also offering benefits of up to ₹4 lakh on the Grand Cherokee. Along with this, customers will also get access to the Jeep Wave Exclusive ownership programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company is also offering benefits of up to ₹4 lakh on the Grand Cherokee. Along with this, customers will also get access to the Jeep Wave Exclusive ownership programme. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If you are interested in any of these offers, then we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would be able to give all the information along with terms and conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are interested in any of these offers, then we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would be able to give all the information along with terms and conditions. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Paarth Khatri ...Read More Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything. Read Less

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