Jeep Wrangler’s revamped version showcased at New York Auto show. Details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Stellantis group’s Jeep Wrangler has got new design, advanced features. Check all details here.

Jeep has updated its Wrangler SUV making it more competitive to the new Ford Bronco. Stellantis Group's unveiled the redesigned, technologically advanced and powerful SUV at New York International Auto Show.

The new Jeep Wrangler.(Live Hindustan)
Five years have passed since the current Jeep Wrangler generation debuted in late 2017. Meanwhile, Ford unveiled the new Bronco, a rival vehicle to the Jeep SUV. Jeep's ability to stay current has become even more critical since then. Despite being only a minor facelift, the 2017 Wrangler's appeal has been enhanced by a number of changes to the SUV.

A revamped 7-slat radiator grille helps the 2017 Wrangler become more compacte. These will help, according to the automaker, enhance engine cooling. Moreover, the SUV offers a variety of wheel sizes, from 17 inches to 20 inches. The SUV has a Sky One Touch power-top and is available with a hard or soft roof. A new windshield-integrated stealth antenna is included with the 2017 Wrangler.

Inside, a new 12.3-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 system is installed as standard infotainment. The round climate control vents in the centre of the dashboard below the screen have been removed by the manufacturer. The corners have round vents, but the rest of the cabin is the same.

New trim options are available for the new Wrangler. The sports S 4xe receives a plug-in hybrid system along with a variety of driver-assist systems. It comes embedded with power front seats, a 9-speaker Alpine stereo system, Nappa leather seats, an integrated off-road camera, a steel bumper. The powertrain options and specifications for the Wrangler facelift remain unchanged.

