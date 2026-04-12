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Kawasaki Versys-X 300 offered with discounts of up to 30,000 in April

Kawasaki has announced discounts on the Versys-X 300, with MY25 getting ₹30,000 off and MY26 seeing a ₹20,000 cut. 

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 08:49 pm IST
By Ayush Arya

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Kawasaki has introduced limited-period discounts on the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 in India, covering both MY2025 and MY2026 model year units.

Personalised Offers on
Kawasaki Versys X 300
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Kawasaki Versys X-300

The MY2025 version of the Versys-X 300 is now available with a price reduction of 30,000. With this benefit applied, the effective ex-showroom price drops to 3.19 lakh. Meanwhile, the newer MY2026 model is being offered with a discount of 20,000, bringing its effective ex-showroom price down to 3.29 lakh.

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In addition to the price cuts, Kawasaki is also bundling accessories worth up to 46,000 with the motorcycle. Buyers can choose between select add-ons such as panniers or a centre stand as part of this offer.

The Versys-X 300 continues unchanged mechanically. It is powered by a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 39 PS at 11,500 rpm and 26 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features fuel injection with dual 32 mm throttle bodies.

Built around a high-tensile steel backbone frame, the motorcycle features a telescopic front fork and a rear Uni-Trak monoshock with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by a 290 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc setup.

In terms of dimensions, the Versys-X 300 has a wheelbase of 1,450 mm, ground clearance of 180 mm, and a seat height of 815 mm. It weighs 175 kg (kerb) and comes with a 17-litre fuel tank.

These offers are expected to be available for a limited period and may vary depending on dealer inventory.

 
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