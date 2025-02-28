Kia Sonet to Skoda Kylaq: 5 compact SUVs under 8 lakh

The compact SUV market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous original equipment manufacturers offering vehicles equipped with the latest features at attractive price points. Sub-4 metre compact SUV segment is the most important and hot segment right now in the Indian market. If you are in the market for a new sub-4-metre compact SUV that aligns with your budget of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), the following models merit your consideration. The Skoda Kylaq gets a starting price of ₹ 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the latest sub 4-metre compact SUV to enter the Indian market.

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq represents a fresh entry into the subcompact SUV market and is Skoda’s first vehicle in the sub-4-metre SUV category. Starting at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it stands out as one of the most budget-friendly options in its segment. The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and offers a choice between a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission both delivering power to the front wheels. In terms of features, the Kylaq is equipped with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electric sunroof and more.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is priced between ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and provides three engine options. The latest iteration of this compact SUV is equipped with 30 safety features. It offers two petrol engine choices, including a turbocharged 1.0-litre variant that can be paired with either a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The centre console is highlighted by an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, while the driver's instrument cluster is enhanced with a TFT digital display. Key features encompass powered driver seating, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charging facility, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Furthermore, the Venue is equipped with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet is priced between ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a selection of three engines: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. In terms of safety, it is equipped with six airbags and standard features such as electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill-hold assist. The 2024 model introduces the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes lane-keeping assistance and front collision warnings. The interior features a dual 10.25-inch display setup for infotainment and instrumentation, enhanced by ambient LED lighting and a high-quality Bose seven-speaker audio system.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is priced between ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with a choice of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, along with various transmission options. In terms of safety, the vehicle includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon features a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display integrated into the dashboard, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the touchscreen climate controls are positioned beneath the AC vents, and the centre console is equipped with a wireless charging port for smartphones.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available at a price range of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹15.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It provides two petrol engine variants and a single diesel engine option, each of which can be combined with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The 3XO is equipped with dual 10.25-inch digital displays, serving as the driver’s gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. Its infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the vehicle includes six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and an electronic stability control system. Furthermore, it features Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which incorporate a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor. Additional specifications include disc brakes on all wheels, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX anchor points for the rear seats.