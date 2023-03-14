Komaki launches dual battery-powered LY Pro electric scooter. Check details

Komaki, an electric vehicle (EV) startup, on Monday launched its LY Pro electric scooter in India at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The highlight of this scooter is its dual G2V32AH batteries, both of which power the vehicle, and are removable.

With this launch, Komaki said its aim is to lead the green and clean mobility domain. “Our new age EVs are the perfect choice for an effortless economic ride for commuters who prefer smoother, premium commute experiences with rugged and stylish expressions. The addition of LY Pro in our range of electric vehicles will further catapult the country's pursuit to achieve the sustainable development goals by replacing the vehicles powered by internal combustion engine (ICE),” said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Electric division, Komaki.

Komaki LY Pro: Features and Specifications

(1.) The batteries in LY Pro must be charged using a dual charger; together, these take up to 4 hours 55 minutes to get fully charged.

(2.) The scooter has a TFT display, which is loaded with features such as onboard navigation, sound system, Bluetooth, calling options, as well as some ready-to-ride features.

(3.) For rider safety, the manufacturer has equipped the model with an advanced anti-skid technology to prevent skidding on hilly roads. The vehicle's 12-inch tubelss tyres provide enhanced safety.

(4.) Additional features include 3,000 W hub motors, 38 AMP controllers, parking assist/cruise control functions, reverse-assist functions, and more.

(5.) Komaki claims the EV offers a top speed in the range of 58-62 kmph. Also, there are three driving modes – Eco, Sports and Turbo.