    KTM 250 Adventure gets free accessories worth ₹12,748

    Select dealerships offer KTM 250 Adventure benefits until February 28, including accessories worth 12,748 and a 10-year warranty.

    Updated on: Feb 16, 2026 10:47 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
    Select dealerships are rolling out limited-period benefits on the KTM 250 Adventure, bundling complimentary accessories worth 12,748 along with a 10-year extended warranty. The package includes a touring seat, headlamp protector, mudflap extension, lower fender, centre stand and a bike cover. Availability may vary by location, so prospective buyers should check with their nearest authorised showroom for exact details. The social post says that these benefits will be available till 28th February.

    KTM 250 Adventure shares its design with the 390 Adventure.
    The touring seat is designed to offer better cushioning and support over long distances compared to the standard factory unit. A headlamp protector is also part of the kit, helping shield the lamp from flying debris and stone chips, especially useful on highways and rough trails where the lens is exposed.

    To tackle slush and road grime, the lower fender and mudflap extension work together to minimise splatter and keep the motorcycle relatively cleaner during monsoon rides or off-road outings. The centre stand adds practicality, making chain cleaning and lubrication more convenient while also simplifying minor roadside repairs such as fixing a puncture.

    Rounding off the package is a bike cover that helps protect the KTM 250 Adventure from dust, sunlight and other external elements when parked. The 10-year extended warranty further enhances ownership confidence, offering long-term peace of mind.

    What powers the KTM 250 Adventure?

    The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure draws power from a 250 cc, single cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor. It produces 30.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and develops 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The output figures make it capable enough for relaxed highway cruising while still being suited to light trail duties.

    The engine is tuned to offer a healthy mix of usable torque and fuel economy, positioning the motorcycle as a practical and approachable option for riders stepping into the adventure touring segment.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

