Ladakh MP seeks legal action against Maruti ad shoot: ‘Irresponsible’

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh, Tuesday shared a video of a Maruti car advertisement being shot in his parliamentary seat, and urged legal action against the automobile company for destroying the "fragile ecosystem for commercial gain".

Screengrab from the video.

Taking to Twitter, Namgyal said: "I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen."

In the 15-second clip, a Maruti Jimny SUV can be seen traversing through the river stream, presumably to show its ability to tackle difficult terrain, while the production team tries to capture it on camera.

The Lok Sabha MP's tweet has garnered over 3 lakh views, and has evoked mixed responses from users. A user commented, "Stop all flights to Leh: exhaust gases are bad for a fragile ecosystem. Stop all diesel vehicles: exhaust gases are bad for Ladakh's fragile ecosystem. Come on Mr Namgyal: didn't the local authorities know this before giving permission? I see no harm here. Lovely backdrop!"

“By allowing more and more industries to set up plants which destroy Ladakh? Height of double standards,” Another commented.

“You are the MP right and you are not able to stop this legally in your own constituency if you deem this to be not right?”, the third user wrote.

A user wrote, "Make tougher rules & all this can be digitally recreated, no need to spoil the natural beauty of nature for same."

Another commented, "We support your view. Every company and citizen have a responsibility to secure our natural assets. Be a responsible citizen."

