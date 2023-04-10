‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate. It was sold for…

The Guinness World Record for the most expensive number plate in the world has been bagged by ‘P 7’ at an auction in Dubai. According to a report by HT’s sister publication HT Auto, the VIP car number plate went under the hammer for a record 55 million dirhams (approx. ₹122.6 crore) at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction. Conducted by Emirates Auction, all proceeds from the sale will reportedly go to supporting the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign. The campaign aims at establishing the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. Proceeds from the auction will go to support the '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign. (HTauto)

The buyer of the record-shattering special vehicle plate is not known.

The fund was started by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai. The auction was held on Saturday at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The auction saw various other fancy car plate numbers, including 10 two-digit numbers AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57 and N41. Y900, Q22222 and Y6666 were a few other numbers that were part of the auction. The number AA19 was sold for AED 4.9 million, O 71 was bought for AED 150 million and Q22222 for AED 975,000.

In 2008, an Abu Dhabi’s car number 1 plate set a record for being sold at 52.2 million dirhams (approx. ₹116.3 crore). Reportedly, the bidding began at 15 million dirhams with Telegram Founder Pavel Durov also part of the auction.

The charity auction was also held for unique mobile numbers in Dubai, garnering a whopping 53 million dirhams. Platinum mobile number (971583333333) from du was bought for AED 2 million.

The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction held in 2021 for the first time raked in around AED 50.45 million in just one night.

