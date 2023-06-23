Lamborghini Huracan sold 150 supercars since debut in 2014: Report

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has now become one of the most sought-after brands in this category in India. The company's most successful model is the Urus Super SUV, while the second most successful car is Huracan, Hindustan Times' sister website HT Auto reported. Recently, the carmaker delivered its 150th supercar. Lamborghini's Huracan had made its debut in India in 2014. After Huracan coupe, Spyder had arrived in the country. Two years later, rear-wheel drive Huracan Performante made its foray into the Indian market. On the other hand, Performance came to India in 2018, the report stated.In 2019, the Huracan EVO Coupe and Spyder arrived in 2019 arrived with cosmetic and power upgrades over the predecessor. Two years later, Lamborghini introduced Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) which was a road-legal homologated version of the racecar. In 2022, Tecnica and Sterrato were introduced into the Indian market. The latter was a first all-terrain supercar version with raised ground clearance and all-wheel drive. Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal said that every iteration of the Huracan stayed true to the company's philosophy and delivered an evolution of design, technical know how, driving adventures, track and sales records since the launch. Huracan's striking appearance and driving experience contributed to it becoming a popular choice among car enthusiasts in India, the HT Auto report added. Currently, the final units of Lamborghini Huracan are being delivered globally to customers till the model's replacement, a new supercar with a downside internal combustion engine with an electric motor in favour of a plug-in hybrid power train, arrives next year. According to report, the replacement of Huracan is being exclusively developed by Lamborghini and without partnering with Audi.

