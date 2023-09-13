M Sport Signature variant of BMW 6 Series Gran Tourismo launched in India

BMW has launched a new variant of its popular 6 Series Gran Tourismo in India, and the model is called the 630i M Sport Signature.

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature (Image courtesy: BMW)

“This festive season, get ready to elevate your sense of luxury to the next level with the limited BMW 630i M Sport Signature,” the German auto giant said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Price

The 630i M Sport Signature is available for ₹75.90 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹3 lakh more than the car's M Sport petrol version.

Powertrain

It is equipped with only one engine, a 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol unit. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit, the engine generates 255 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

Additionally, the variant, the company claims, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds.

Features

The car has new features such as a ‘gesture control’ for its 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, soft-closing doors, and remote parking assist (using controls on the key fob). Other features include two 10.2-inch entertainment screens (for rear passengers), wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (both wireless), 16-speaker Harmon Kardon Surround Sound system, reverse camera, keyless entry, etc.

Safety features

For passenger safety, on the other hand, there are tools such as six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), three-point seat belts, run-flat tyres, and more.

Rivals

The BMW 630I M Sport Signature will rival the likes of A6 (Audi) and E-Class (Mercedes-Benz) in the luxury segment.

