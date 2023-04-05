Mahindra begins deliveries of Z6 variant of Scorpio-N SUV: All you need to know

In June last year, Mahindra and Mahindra launched Scorpio-N making it available in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The company began selling the SUV by delivering its top-end Z8 and Z8L variants. Now, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the domestic automaker has started delivering other variants as well, including the mid-spec Z6 trim.

A view of Mahindra Scorpio N's Z6 variant/

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6: Powertrain

The Z6 trim of Mahindra 's Scorpio-N gets only a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which generates 172 hp of maximum power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6: Rear design

In terms of rear design, there is a rear spoiler, indicator, rear wipers, LED taillamp, shark fin antenna, parking sensors (4) and defogger. Its interior gets a hard plastic finish in brown and black colours.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6: Features

The Z6 variant comes with features such as a height adjustable driver's seat with manual lumbar support, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, steering-mounted control, adjustable steering wheel, and more. For passenger safety, on the other hand, there are features such as dual airbags (6 in the top-spec trim), hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, ISOFIX child seat mount etc.

Waiting period

As per Live Hindustan, due to high demand, there is a waiting period of up to 18 months on Mahindra's vehicles such as Thar, XUV700, and Scorpio-N.

