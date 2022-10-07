Home / Car Bike / Mahindra to launch XUV300 Sportz today

Mahindra to launch XUV300 Sportz today

Some key features and specifications of the SUV have been leaked ahead of the launch.

Mahindra's XUV300 Sportz (Image courtesy: Live Hindustan)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Mahindra will launch its compact SUV, XUV300 Sportz, on Friday. Now, as per a report in HT's sister website Live Hindustan, some key features and specifications of the car have been leaked ahead of the launch. Many features of the model are an update to those in the regular version, the report stated.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz engine

According to the information available, XUV300 Sportz may have a 1.2-litre direct injection 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The engine will generate maximum power of 131hp and peak torque of 230Nm. When compared to the standard model, the new one has 21hp more power and 30Nm more torque. Additionally, the engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

XUV300 Sportz features

The report further states that Mahindra has replaced the dual-tone beige interior in the original version to an all-black theme in the upcoming SUV. The dashboard inside the all-black cabin will feature red highlights. Also, the cabin may get a 3-spoke steering wheel, climate control, and touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

XUV300 Sportz variants and look

The company is expected to launch this car in 3 sub-variants: W6, W8, and W8 (O). These are likely to get 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, new air dam with a brand new logo, contrasting black roof etc.

