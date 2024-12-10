Planning to buy Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUV? Key things you should know

Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUV was launched in India just a few weeks ago marking one of the biggest automotive launches in the country in 2024. The electric SUV with coupe styling cues have grabbed a lot of attention not only with its design philosophy and advanced technology-aided high-end features but also with its aggressive pricing. Launched at a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XEV 9e was launched alongside the Mahindra BE 6e, which will be now christened Mahindra BE 6. Mahindra XEV 9e claims to come equipped with technology that is available in luxury electric cars priced in the bracket of ₹ 70-80 lakh.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XEV 9e, here is a quick look at the key facts of the newly introduced electric SUV based on our review of the EV.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Design

Mahindra XEV 9e comes with a bold and futuristic design that grabs attention quickly. The sharp styling along with the LED lighting package and flared hood and wheel arches give it a muscular vibe and a strong road presence that help the car stand out from the crowd. The interior too carries the futuristic vibe with the design layout and features. A wide triple-screen digital display, comfortable seats and fine ergonomics are among the thumbs-up points for the XEV 9e. Besides the ample space inside the cabin, the SUV also offers 663-litre boot storage and a 150-litre frunk.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Features

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes loaded with a plethora of features with some very unique ones like the three high-quality screens combined into one panel, an augmented reality integrated head-up display, an infinity roof with interactive lights, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos, a selfie camera, UV filtration glass, auto-park with remote car control etc. On the safety front as well, the SUV sports advanced technology-aided features such as Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, fatigue alert system, all-wheel disc brakes, ESP, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, hill hold, hill descent, TPMS, etc.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Performance

Powering the Mahindra XEV 9e is a powerful motor that will be available with two different battery pack options. While the automaker has introduced the 59 kWh battery pack only as of now, the more powerful 79 kWh battery pack will be launched later, which promises around 500 kilometres range on a single charge, which should be enough even for road tripping with family. The electric powertrain generates 282 bhp peak power which is channelled to the rear wheels, enabling the car to sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 6.9 seconds.