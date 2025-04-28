Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Most affordable cars with 6 airbags as a standard feature

For many car buyers, even in the affordable mass market segment, automotive safety features have been playing a crucial role in purchase decisions. While most of the passenger vehicles in the segment with a price slab above ₹10 lakh come with a host of advanced safety features, including six airbags as standard, there are some cars under ₹10 lakh that also come with six airbags as a standard feature. Here are the most affordable cars in India available with six airbags as a standard feature.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the bestselling cars in India in both private and fleet segments. Available in both petrol and a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain options, Alto K10 gets six airbags as standard fitment.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is another popular car in India, which is available with six airbags as standard fitment. Powering the Celerio is a 1.0-litre petrol motor. Transmission options include both manual and AMT units. It comes positioned under the ₹10 lakh slab.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is a popular model in the Indian van market. This minivan comes with six airbags as a standard feature. It is priced under ₹6 lakh and is a widely popular model in the fleet segment. The Eeco comes priced from ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is another model in this list that comes with six airbags as standard fitment. This tallboy hatchback is widely popular among private buyers as well as fleet operators. It comes available with a petrol motor, while there is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel option as well. Like Celerio, it is available in both manual and AMT gearbox options.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level car from the South Korean automaker in India. It comes fitted with six airbags as a standard feature. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced from ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).