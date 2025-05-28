Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Honda Amaze: Sedans under 5 lakh offering best value for money

When it comes to buying cars, no matter if it is a new or a used one, multiple factors come into play. These include the fuel type, body style, engine, transmission type, cost of maintenance, after-sales service availability, etc. Combined, all these factors ensure the value for money quotient of a car. View Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Dzire Check Offers Here are two of these sub-compact sedans that are available under ₹ 5 lakh, which see high demand owing to their high value-for-money proposition.

Keeping pace with the trend of rising demand for SUVs and crossovers, consumer preference for hatchbacks and sedans has dropped significantly in the new car market as well as in the pre-owned segment. However, despite the slumping demand, sedans still enjoy a niche following. The sub-compact sedans, which are positioned at the lower level of the sedan segment, usually see the most demand owing to their affordability and practicality.



The current generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a significantly overhauled design compared to the previous generation. It comes with a host of upmarket features as well. Priced between ₹6.84 lakh and ₹10.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, which is available with transmission choices like a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. There is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain on offer as well, which gets a five-speed manual gearbox for transmission duty. Some of the key features onboard the Dzire include an electric sunroof, cruise control, wireless phone charger, 360-degree surround view camera, TPMS, auto-fold ORVMs, six airbags as standard, etc. Interestingly, the new Dzire became the first car from the brand to receive a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

Following the new Dzire, the Honda Amaze, its closest competitor, too, received an update. With this, the Honda Amaze sub-compact has become more upmarket in terms of design and features on offer. However, unlike the Dzire, the new Amaze didn't receive any update on the powertrain front. Priced between ₹8.10 lakh and ₹11.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Honda Amaze gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is available with transmission choices like a manual gearbox and a CVT. There is a CNG kit on offer as well, which can be retrofitted to the sedan.