Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops sales charts among sedans in November: Report

Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:11 PM IST

Last month, Maruti Suzuki Dzire sold 14,456 units, more than the 2021 tally of 8,196 cars. It registered an yearly growth of 76.38 per cent by selling 6,260 more units this year.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Maruti Suzuki's Dzire emerged as the highest selling sedan model in November this year. Last month, it sold 14,456 units, more than the 2021 tally of 8,196 cars. It registered an yearly growth of 76.38 per cent by selling 6,260 more units this year.However, Tata Tigor was high in demand among sedan cars this year and stood at the second spot with an yearly growth of over 140 per cent, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. This November, it sold 4.301 units as compared to 1,785 cars sold in the same month last year.Here are the top five sedan cars sold in November.

RANKMODELUNITS SOLD- NOV 2022UNITS SOLD- NOV 2021DIFFERENCE
1MARUTI SUZUKI DZIRE14,4568,1966,260
2TATA TIGOR4,3011,7852,516
3HONDA AMAZE3,8902,3441,546
4HYUNDAI AURA3,8132,5621,251
5HONDA CITY2,7112,66645

Talking about specifications, Tata Tigor has a 1.2 litre three-cylinder engine which generates a 86Ps power and 113 Nm torque. The engine is equipped with a five-speed manual and automatic transmission gearbox. It has a mileage of 20 kms per litre. Its CNG model has a 1199 cc engine which generates a 72.40 Ps power and 95 Nm peak torque. Its engine has a five-speed manual transmission and a mileage of 26.49 kms/kg. Tata Tigor has features like push start/stop, keyless entry, automatic air conditioning and seven-inch touchscreen entertainment system which can be connected to Apple Carplay and Android Auto. For passengers safety, it has dual airbags, electronic brakeforce distribution and anti-lock braking system. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Dzire's CNG version has a 1.2 litre K12C dual jet engine which generates 76 BHP power and 98.5 Nm torque. The CNG version has a starting price of 8.22 lakh. It has a seven-inch smartplay touchscreen infotainment system. Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a leather steering wheel, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, electrically adjustible ORVM and 10 spoke alloy wheels.

