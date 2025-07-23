Maruti Suzuki expands after-sales network to 5,500 touchpoints nationwide

Maruti Suzuki India has expanded its nationwide after-sales service network to 5,500 touchpoints, with the latest facility inaugurated in Udaipur, Rajasthan. This growth marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to strengthen its service presence across the country. The company now operates approximately 40,000 service bays, enabling it to handle maintenance and repairs for up to 30 million vehicles each year. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been on sale for two decades. It is one of the most popular models that the brand sells in India.

According to company data, Maruti Suzuki serviced over 27 million vehicles during the financial year 2024–25 — its highest-ever annual service volume. The rise in service capacity reflects the growing need for accessible and dependable vehicle maintenance, especially in India’s expanding automotive market. This trend is particularly evident in smaller towns and non-metro regions, where access to quality service has traditionally been limited.

FY25 Sees 460 New Service Points

As part of its service network expansion plan for FY 2024–25, Maruti Suzuki established 460 new touchpoints — averaging more than one new outlet per day. In the current financial year alone, the company has already launched 91 service locations and aims to set up a total of 500 new facilities by the end of FY 2025–26. The brand’s service network now spans across 2,764 cities, making it one of the most widespread in the Indian automotive industry.

Commenting on the development, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, emphasized the importance of reliable service access in shaping consumer purchase decisions. He noted that many customers consider service proximity and dependability as key factors when choosing a vehicle.

He also highlighted that the expanding network is being built in collaboration with dealer partners, helping the company offer consistent service quality across locations while keeping ownership costs manageable.

With car ownership on the rise in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Maruti Suzuki sees continued investment in after-sales infrastructure as essential to maintaining customer loyalty and supporting the brand’s long-term growth.