Maruti Suzuki launches 5-door Jimny SUV, prices start at 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday officially rolled out the 5-door Jimny SUV for the Indian market, giving it a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the Jimny SUV comes in 6 trim options, with the price going up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki's 5-door Jimny SUV (Image courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)

India is the only country where Jimny is being offered in a 5-door version

Jimny SUV: Variants and price details

The car is available in these variants: Zeta MT ( ₹12.74 lakh), Alpha MT ( ₹13.69 lakh), Alpha MT (DT) ( ₹13.85 lakh), Zeta AT ( ₹13.94 lakh), Alpha AT ( ₹14.89 lakh) and Alpha AT (DT) ( ₹15.05 lakh).

Jimny SUV: Powertrain

A 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine powers the model; it is mated to an automatic 4-speed torque convertor or a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine generates 105 hp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque.

Jimny SUV: Features

Maruti Suzuki has loaded the 5-door Jimny with features such as cabin with an all-black colour theme, circular dials with HVAC controls, 9-inch main infotainment system (with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), semi-digital driver display, and more.

For passenger safety, meanwhile, there are features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, ESP with hill hold assist, and more.

Jimny SUV: Colour options

The manufacturer is offering the car in multiple single and dual-tone colour options. The list includes Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow (with Bluish Black Roof), Sizzling Red (with Bluish Black Roof), Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, and Pearl Arctic White.

