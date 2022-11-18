Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variant of Alto K10. Details here

Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched the CNG version of the Alto K10, and priced it at a starting cost of ₹5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the manufacturer, the Alto K10 CNG is the thirteenth model in its CNG portfolio.

The standard Alto K10 was launched on August 18, at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Alto K10 CNG engine

As per HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the Alto K10 CNG has a 1.0-litre Dualjet, dual VVT petrol engine, which is connected to a CNG kit. The engine generates maximum power and peak torque of 56.69 Ps and 82.1 Nm respectively.

Maruti Suzuki claims the car has a mileage of 33.85 Km/Kg.

Alto K10 CNG features

The model boasts of features such as Bluetooth connectivity with 2-DIN SmartPlay Audio System, impact sensor door unlock, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, manual adjustable wing mirror, AUX and USB port, front power window, roof antenna, body-coloured door handles etc.

These features are available in the VXi variant of the standard Alto K10 as well.

3,500th sales outlet

Also on Friday, the company, in a separate event, announced the inauguration of its 3,500th sales outlet.

“Expanding our reach to 3,500 sales outlets reflects the company’s continued commitment to customers. Our multi-channel sales network helps us address demand across segments and strengthen the trust customers have in our brand,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD-CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

HT News Desk