Maruti Suzuki launches Swift Mocca Edition in Thailand: All you need to know

At the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show, Maruti Suzuki has launched a new edition of its Swift hatchback. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Swift Mocca is a limited edition and currently, it is available only in Thailand, where it has been priced at 637,000 Baht (around ₹15 lakh).

Maruti Suzuki's Swift Mocca

Powertrain

As per Live Hindustan, the model on sale in Thailand is powered by a 1.2-litre K12M engine, which generates 83 PS of maximum power and 108 Nm of peak torque. To function, the engine must have E20 fuel (20% ethanol added to petrol).

Design

Swift Mocca comes with updates that give it an aggressive and sporty look. These include a front lip spoiler, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) above fog lights, and body clanding. It has 17-inch alloy wheels.

Colours

In terms of colours, Maruti Suzuki has given a Hot Pastel Brown colour combination. Inside the cabin, the car featues a 10-inch infotainment system.

