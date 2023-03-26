Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Suzuki launches Swift Mocca Edition in Thailand: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 26, 2023 03:59 PM IST

Currently available only in Thailand, the model, which is a limited edition, has been priced in that country at 637,000 Baht (around ₹15 lakh).

At the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show, Maruti Suzuki has launched a new edition of its Swift hatchback. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Swift Mocca is a limited edition and currently, it is available only in Thailand, where it has been priced at 637,000 Baht (around 15 lakh).

Maruti Suzuki's Swift Mocca

Powertrain

As per Live Hindustan, the model on sale in Thailand is powered by a 1.2-litre K12M engine, which generates 83 PS of maximum power and 108 Nm of peak torque. To function, the engine must have E20 fuel (20% ethanol added to petrol).

Design

Swift Mocca comes with updates that give it an aggressive and sporty look. These include a front lip spoiler, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) above fog lights, and body clanding. It has 17-inch alloy wheels.

Colours

In terms of colours, Maruti Suzuki has given a Hot Pastel Brown colour combination. Inside the cabin, the car featues a 10-inch infotainment system.

