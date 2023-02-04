Maruti Suzuki's Jimny witnesses 15,000 bookings in just three weeks: Report

Maruti Suzuki's five-door sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny has clocked 15,000 bookings in just three weeks. Although the carmaker has not revealed the price, but it has received a tremendous response from the customers, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

According to reports, the company is manufacturing 1,000 Jimny SUVs every month. Currently, the waiting period has crossed a little over a year. A car's waiting period is reduced if the company increases manufacturing. Jimny has been launched in Zeta and Alpha variants. It is available in both manual and automatic transmission versions. It is expected that the prices of this SUV may be revealed in May. Earlier, Jimny's booking price was set at ₹11,000 which was later hiked to ₹25,000 for the five-door model. According to some reports, its ex-showroom price could be anywhere between ₹10-12 lakh. The company has used 4X4 technology, and is available in seven colour options. In India, Jimny will directly compete with Mahindra Thar's 2WD and 4WD, the Live Hindustan report stated. Features and SpecificationsJimny has been equipped with a K-Series 1.5 litre engine. It has a 1.5 litre, four cylinder K-15 B petrol engine. It generates 101 BHP power on 6,000 RPM and a torque of 130 NM on 4,000 RPM. There is a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission. For comfort, Jimny is equipped with flat reclined seats. For safety, there are six airbags, hill hold assist and electronic stability programme (ESP), hill descent control and rear view camera.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail